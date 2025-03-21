Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The intra-conference tie between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns will see the former travel to Arizona on Friday. In their second and final meeting of the season, the Cavaliers hope to achieve a similar result to the one in January. During that fixture, the Ohio franchise earned a 118-92 blowout win at the Rocket Arena.

Despite being the top team in the Eastern Conference all season, the Cavaliers have hit a rough patch recently. They have lost three games in a row after winning 16 consecutive games and would be eager to return to winning ways on Friday.

Currently on a five-game road trip, the Cavaliers have already lost two games and will face the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers in the coming days. Having already qualified for the playoffs, the Cleveland team remains a formidable opponent.

Compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns have been on a very different trajectory with the team starting well but faltering as the season progressed. Currently tenth in the Western Conference standings with a 33-37 record, the Suns would be hopeful of qualifying for the playoffs.

They are 8 games behind the Golden State Warriors in sixth and look likely to enter the playoffs through the play-in round. However, the Suns have been winning games of late and have won back-to-back games this past week for the first time since January.

Bearing their current forms in mind, the tie could be an interesting one. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hopeful of clinching the conference in the coming games as they currently hold a 6-game lead over the Celtics. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns need to continue their winning run if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for Mar. 21

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a fully fit squad. According to their most recent injury report, the Cavs will have all of their players available for their tie against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns, unlike the Cavaliers, have players on their injury list although it is relatively short. Mason Plumlee (quadriceps), Grayson Allen (foot), and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are the three players ruled out for this fixture.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 21

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup should see Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell as the guards, Max Strus and Evan Mobley as the forwards and Jarrett Allen as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome Craig Porter Jr. SG Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Jaylon Tyson SF Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Issac Okoro PF Evan Mobely Dean Wade Javonte Green C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Suns starting lineup should see Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie as the guards, Ryan Dunn and Kevin Durant as the forwards and Nick Richards as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Tyus Jones Ty Ty Washington Jr. SG Collin Gillespie Cody Martin SF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol C Nick Richards Oso Ighodaro

