Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 4 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the San Antonio Spurs Friday at the Frost Bank Center in Texas. This will be the final meeting between the two sides for the 2024-25 season after the Cavs beat the Spurs 124-116 at the Rocket Arena on Thursday (Mar. 27).
With only six games remaining in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs enter this fixture with contrasting fortunes. Cleveland was one of the first to nail a playoff spot and could clinch the conference with a win.
Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs face elimination. The team — 13th in the West — is four games behind the 10th-place Sacramento Kings, meaning a defeat to the Cavs would all but end their playoff hopes.
San Antonio's season - with five defeats in their last six games, including against Cleveland - is on its way to a horrible finish. Although they were optimistic following the win against the Denver Nuggets, the Spurs seem destined as a lottery pick. Additionally, injuries have been another primary factor for the Texan outfit's downfall given Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox's season-ending injuries.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has been one of the best teams in the league this season. Their 61-15 record is second-best after the OKC Thunder and they hold a five-game lead over the reigning champions. However, the Cavs's recent performances have not met their usual standards.
After enduring a single loss in February, the Ohio-based team lost four consecutive games in March, ending the month with five defeats. The Cavs have since bounced back with back-to-back wins and will look to make it three by beating San Antonio in their last trip West this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report for Apr. 4
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two players for their tie against the San Antonio Spurs. Ty Jerome and Dean Wade are listed as out on the injury list. The latter is out with an illness, while the former is suffering from a knee injury.
San Antonio Spurs injury report
Unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a short injury list, the Spurs have been unlucky with injuries. Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), Riley Minix (shoulder), and De'Aaron Fox (tendon) are all out for the remainder of the season.
Keldon Johnson (back) and Charles Bassey (knee) are both listed as questionable, while Jeremy Sochan (back) will be out for the match against the Cavs.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 4
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart
The Cleveland starting five should see Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell as the guards, Max Strus and Evan Mobely as the forwards, and Jarrett Allen as the center.
San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart
The San Antonio starting five should include Chris Paul and Stephon Castle as guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as forwards, and Bismack Biyombo as center.
