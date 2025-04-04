The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to AT&T Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. This will be the second 2024-25 season meeting between these teams. The Cavaliers and the Spurs have had completely different seasons. Cleveland sits at the top (61-15) of the Eastern Conference, while San Antonio occupies the 13th spot (32-44) in the Western Conference.

The Cavs come into this game after winning two in a row against the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, the Spurs also won their most recent game against the Denver Nuggets, but are 4-6 over their last 10.

This will be a difficult game for the Spurs, as they will be without De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Cavaliers-Spurs game takes place at AT&T Center on Friday. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-833) vs Spurs (+570)

Odds: Cavaliers (-13.5) vs. Spurs (+13.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o240.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u240.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Cavaliers last met the Spurs on March 25 and got away with a 124-118 win. Surprisingly, Cleveland’s best player that night proved to be Jarrett Allen, who recorded 29 points and 15 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell also had a fantastic game, recording 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

With Fox and Wembanyama out, the Spurs hung their hopes on Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell. Castle almost recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Vassell was also solid and had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Lastly, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan were key off the bench, scoring 17, 16 and 13, respectively. The Spurs only lost by eight points against arguably the best team in the league. Quite an achievement considering they were ill-equipped and were missing two of their best players.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | SG: Stephon Castle | SF: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell has recorded 26.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 6.6 apg over his last five games for the Cavaliers. The 28-year-old has been one of Cleveland’s most important players and is at the heart of their offense. It could pay off to bet on him to go over his points prop of 26.5 against an ill-equipped Spurs squad.

Darius Garland has also been consistent for the Spurs and is thriving as their second option. He has recorded 18.8 ppg, 7.2 apg and 4.4 rpg over his last five outings and looks set to surpass his assists prop of 6.5 against San Antonio.

Lastly, Jarrett Allen could also go over his rebounds prop of 9.5, as he won’t have to deal with Wembanyama in the paint.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers let the Spurs get within eight points during their last game. Surely, a team aiming for the NBA Championship will make the necessary adjustments for the rematch. Even if they don’t, they still have a lot more quality on their roster and should easily outlast San Antonio. Expect the Cavaliers to grab a comfortable win in Texas on Friday.

