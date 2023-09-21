"Cleveland got fleeced" - With Donovan Mitchell unlikely to sign extension this offseason, NBA fans react online

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst reported that Donovan Mitchell is unlikely to agree to a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, leaving fans wondering about the star guard's next move.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last season, and his integration into the team was seamless. He enjoyed a standout season, highlighted by an incredible performance in a game where he scored a career-high 71 points.

"I do not expect him to sign an extension with the Cavs this summer," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today on Thursday. "Nor do I expect that to cause a major alarm."

Cleveland invested significantly to acquire Mitchell, parting with assets that included Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps. It would be a huge loss for the Cavaliers if they are unable to retain Mitchell.

In response to the news, some fans expressed the sentiment that the Cavaliers may have come out on the losing end of the deal.

The Cavaliers may consider exploring trade possibilities, particularly given the ongoing speculation that Mitchell could be inclined to join the New York Knicks.

One fan commented that Windhorst's statement didn't come as a surprise, as Mitchell has been connected to the Knicks in numerous rumors for some time.

Another said that Mitchell is in his prime and eager to win a championship, and his decision to sign an extension will hinge on Cleveland’s progress.

Several fans said they see Mitchell ultimately joining the Knicks.

Windhorst: "Donovan Mitchell will keep his options open"

Donovan Mitchell is under contract until the 2024-25 season, with a player option for the following year.

Windhorst anticipates that Mitchell will fulfill his contractual obligations with the Cavaliers, but he also suggested that Mitchell will remain open to potential trade opportunities. This approach mirrors Mitchell's professionalism during his tenure with the Jazz. Windhorst daid:

"My expectation is Mitchell… will keep his options open. That’s one of the big things to watch on media day."

Windhorst also pointed out how Mitchell is addressing his uncertain future with the Cavaliers, comparing the situation to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks:

"Look at the way Giannis Antetokounmpo has chosen to talk about [his future with the Bucks]. On his own volition several times this summer, he has basically made it known his future in Milwaukee is not assured.

"The way Donovan Mitchell answers that question and explains his decision process will be very important for the Cavaliers, their fans and potentially other teams out there who may be interested in making a trade for Mitchell – to listen to."

Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 ppg last season, with impressive shooting efficiency, 48.4% from the field, 38.6% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference regular-season standing.