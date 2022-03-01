"CLEVELAND, THIS IS ALSO FOR YOU!" - NBA fans roast LeBron James and LA Lakers on Reddit as they get swept by New Orleans Pelicans

Heading into the NBA All-Star break, there was hope that LeBron James and the LA Lakers could regroup and make a push towards a playoff spot. Unfortunately for their passionate fans, the situation has continued to travel down the wrong path.

After Sunday night's disappointing 123-95 blowout loss at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, tensions are at an all-time high. The Lakers (27-33) have lost both home games since returning from the break and are 6-14 since Jan. 9.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the Lakers' eye-opening letdown Sunday night. They weren't shy about how the team has continued to tumble.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers heading in the wrong direction

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continue to struggle,

The LA Lakers came into the season with lofty expectations. After the Lakers added some veteran pieces, many felt the front office was taking a gamble with their roster construction. Despite a number of superstars who provided the idea that the team could be a championship contender, it's devolved into a nightmare season.

Fans have wondered if LeBron James and the rest of the team could find a way to come together and get on a roll. The injury to fellow superstar Anthony Davis before the All-Star break seemed to put the Lakers on a dangerous path. After a pair of losses to start the final stretch of the season, fans are upset with how things have never gelled for James and the franchise.

The performance Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans was one of the biggest wake-up calls for the Lakers and their fan base.

The Lakers haven't won two games in a row in more than a month. Worse yet, they have had three three-game losing skids since a season-best four-game winning streak, when their record was 21-19 on Jan. 9.

Although many expected the organization would attempt to make a trade before the trade deadline, the front office decided to stay with the current roster.

There's been plenty of speculation that the decision made by management wasn't agreed upon by James. That will only continue to fuel the fire of the idea that there could be troubled waters ahead for the Lakers' immediate future. With James set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season, fans will be watching to see what direction the team goes in.



