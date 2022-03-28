"Click bait society" - Draymond Green slams ESPN for misconstruing Ty Lue's comments on Joel Embiid and James Harden

Draymond Green took on ESPN for a misleading and clickbaity post misconstruing Tyronn Lue's comments about Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

After Saturday's 122-97 loss to Philadelphia, the LA Clippers coach was asked questions about Embiid and Harden's ability to get to the charity stripe. The context was how Lue could stop the bleeding and keep his players from getting frustrated because the Sixers duo can constantly put pressure on defenses.

Lue spoke about their increased free-throw attempts, and many interpreted the statement the wrong way.

Green noticed the Instagram post and reposted it on his story with the caption:

"Click bait society...shamefully most people won't listen to his actual comment."

Lue commented on how Harden and Embiid are both top three in the league in free-throw attempts. He said, if one could take away the foul calls they get, they wouldn't be in the top 10 in scoring. He was emphasizing how important it is to not foul the players or else they will disrupt a entire defensive gameplan.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Here’s Ty Lue’s full pregame comments on Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, some of which were taken out of context before last night’s game. Here’s Ty Lue’s full pregame comments on Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, some of which were taken out of context before last night’s game. https://t.co/1aOQGdNtUK

In the Sixers' win, Harden and Embiid totaled 56 points on a combined 18-for-19 from the free-throw line. Once star players can dictate the game because of free throws, it disrupts the whole plan. Many players enter into foul trouble and need to be benched or the opposition enters the bonus period early in the quarter, resulting in poor defensive effort.

Lue also mentioned that the star duo gets so many calls because of their name and stature.

Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, retorted to coach Lue's comments and tweeted:

"(LA Clippers) offense would rank 30th without free throws...Say it with me again – players are fouled because the other team cannot stop them...h/t r/sixers"

The statement has now evolved into an ugly quarrel between the Sixers and Clippers, all because ESPN misconstrued Lue's words for a clickbait post. Green called them out for their actions, lamenting that nobody will bother to understand the real context or the true story.

Draymond Green jokes that Bradley Beal owes him $35,000 for an old fine

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors walks off with a torn jersey. [Source: Bleacher Report]

Draymond Green recently had Bradley Beal on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show," and the two shared an incredible time together. They discussed a wide array of topics such as the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook and others. After the episode, Beal tweeted pictures of the two of them and captioned them, saying they have come a long way since their on-court altercation in 2017.

Green responded by jokingly suggesting that Beal owes him $35,000 for the fine that followed.

The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2017 when the Wizards played the Warriors.

In the final minute of the first half, Green blocked Beal's shot and then boxed him out in the paint to grab the rebound. A fight then erupted between the two after Beal grabbed Green by the neck, and they ended up fighting till the stands. Green walked away with a torn jersey and both players were ejected and then subsequently fined by the league.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter https://t.co/AEucXIeS8I

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Is Draymond Green right for calling out ESPN? Yes No 0 votes so far