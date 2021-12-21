“Clinic” - Jayson Tatum reacts to a throwback video of idol Kobe Bryant scoring 62 points in 3 quarters against Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum has reacted to a throwback Kobe Bryant clip, where he recorded 62 points in just 3 quarters. The clip, which was posted by Slam Online on their Twitter page, was of the Dec. 20, 2005 fixture between the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the game, Kobe Bryant posted 62 points and 8 rebounds while completing three steals in the first three quarters. Coach Phil Jackson had him on the bench throughout the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum quoted the tweet, saying:

"Clinic."

Tatum, who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, was fortunate to have him as a mentor and close friend before his passing. He has stated time and again that he got into the game of basketball solely off wanting to be like the Hall of Famer. He shared that Bryant was the reason behind his love for the game.

During the summer of 2018, the 23-year old joined the Black Mamba during his workout sessions. He had since then drawn closer to the 18-time All-Star and they had developed a close friendship.

Taco Jay is such a fan of the Lakers icon that he got a special tattoo to honor him. On being asked why he got the tattoo, Tatum said that aside from his love for tattoos, he had always known he'd get one for KB24.

“I love tattoos and it’s a way to like express yourself… Whatever story you trying to tell, somebody as important and influential to me as anybody, rest in peace, Kobe. I always knew after what happened that I would eventually get one, I just wanted to take some time. So I got 24 in a Black Mamba with the scales detailed going down the inside of my left knee.”

Kobe Bryant takes apart Dallas Mavericks to secure a blowout victory

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up the court against the Charlotte Bobcats during their game at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 14, 2011, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On this day 16 years ago, the LA Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. The game went down in history as one of the most memorable moments in the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

While he recorded 15 and 17 points in the first and second quarter of the game, respectively, Kobe Bryant posted a staggering 30-point performance in the third quarter.

NBA TV @NBATV #OTD in NBA history, Kobe Bryant dropped 62 points in just 3 quarters 🐍♾ #OTD in NBA history, Kobe Bryant dropped 62 points in just 3 quarters 🐍♾ https://t.co/ZHNhd36fMd

He sat out the entirety of the fourth quarter and ended the game with 62 points, made 8 rebounds, and completed 3 steals to give the Lakers the advantage. KB24 netted 18 out of 31 attempts from the field and posted a free throw percentage of 88.0, having netted 22-of-25 free throws. No other Lakers player scored double-digit points.

