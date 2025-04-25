"Clippers in 5" - Fans react as Nuggets receive further blow with Michael Porter Jr.'s status in the series in doubt

The Denver Nuggets had a rough outing in Game 3 of their first-round series as they were blown out 117-83 by the LA Clippers. This was not how they envisioned bouncing back from a tough 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2, and as such, the Nuggets now find themselves in a 0-2 hole.

To make matters worse, one member of their starting five is apparently dealing with a serious injury:

"Michael Porter Jr said his left shoulder injury is normally a 4-5 week injury. He said it was like 20-30 percent today," NBA insider Ramona Shelburne tweeted after Game 3. "He’ll try to play Saturday but wants to make sure he’s actually helping the team. He felt very limited today. Source told ESPN that Porter Jr had a Grade 2 sprain."

The report on Porter's injury led fans to tweet their reactions, which included predictions for the Clippers-Nuggets series:

"Damn so clippers in 5," one fan tweeted.

"he played his final game as a chicken nugget," another fan speculated.

"Man nuggets are finished. Injuries suck," another fan commented.

"Should’ve sat today then," another fan argued.

Meanwhile, other netizens downplayed the impact of Porter's injury:

"wont miss your 15% from 3 bud," one netizen said.

"Honestly… f*** him. He sorry asf. Been hiding behind his height and bs jumper for too long," another netizen added.

Notably, Porter's stats have been all over the place in the first three games of the current series. In Denver's Game 1 win, the 6-foot-10 forward coughed up just three points and four rebounds as interim head coach David Adelman decided to pull the plug on his minutes. In the next game, Porter came through with a 15-point, 15-rebound performance as the Nuggets lost by three.

When the series shifted to the Intuit Dome, Porter played 35 minutes but chipped in just seven points, six rebounds, and one assist. He'll need to be more consistent in Game 4 to give Denver a better fighting chance.

Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman gets candid on Game 3 loss: "We got embarrassed"

Meanwhile, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman pulled no punches in his assessment of the team's performance in Game 3:

"We got what we deserved. We’ll reassess tonight, watch the film,” Adelman said as per Nuggets beat writer Bennett Durando.

Adelman and his staff will have to find quick solutions to the Nuggets' problems, as Game 4 tips off on Saturday, still in the Clippers' home venue.

