Clippers coach Ty Lue will not seek advice from Michael Malone on how to beat Nuggets for one reason 

Clippers coach Ty Lue revealed one reason why he won't seek advice from former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. The LA Clippers face the Nuggets in the first round of the 2024-25 playoffs, starting Saturday. This has been a solid season for both teams, as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the West with a 50-32 record.
The Nuggets won the NBA Championship in 2023 and will be a tough opponent for the Clippers. However, Lue won’t be going to coach Malone for advice. Lue revealed his reasoning behind that while speaking to reporters on Tuesday:
“It's too close to try to pick somebody's brain when they just got fired, just won a championship two years ago. I wouldn't do that. No, out of respect for him, I wouldn't do that."
The Denver Nuggets shockingly fired coach Michael Malone on April 8. He was sacked with just three regular-season games left. The team will now be under the guidance of David Adelman. Malone was the Nuggets coach for 10 seasons, leading them to 471 wins and an NBA championship.
The Nuggets could have difficulty navigating the playoffs without him. More shocking than Malone being fired is the timing of the thing. Firing your coach 10 days away from the playoffs isn't a decision most teams would make.
How LA Clippers have fared against the Nuggets this season without Kawhi Leonard
Ty Lue and Co. have faced the Denver Nuggets four times during the 2024-25 season. The teams are tied with two games each. What’s interesting about their even record is the fact that Kawhi Leonard hasn’t suited up for any of LA’s games against Denver this season.
Leonard made his season debut on Jan. 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, he has made 37 appearances, recording 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
James Harden and Co. got the best of Denver twice without Leonard. Surely, his a availability for the playoff series could set off alarm bells for the Nuggets.
