Clippers coach Ty Lue will not seek advice from Michael Malone on how to beat Nuggets for one reason 

Clippers coach Ty Lue revealed one reason why he won't seek advice from former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone. The LA Clippers face the Nuggets in the first round of the 2024-25 playoffs, starting Saturday. This has been a solid season for both teams, as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the West with a 50-32 record.

Ad

The Nuggets won the NBA Championship in 2023 and will be a tough opponent for the Clippers. However, Lue won’t be going to coach Malone for advice. Lue revealed his reasoning behind that while speaking to reporters on Tuesday:

“It's too close to try to pick somebody's brain when they just got fired, just won a championship two years ago. I wouldn't do that. No, out of respect for him, I wouldn't do that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Denver Nuggets shockingly fired coach Michael Malone on April 8. He was sacked with just three regular-season games left. The team will now be under the guidance of David Adelman. Malone was the Nuggets coach for 10 seasons, leading them to 471 wins and an NBA championship.

The Nuggets could have difficulty navigating the playoffs without him. More shocking than Malone being fired is the timing of the thing. Firing your coach 10 days away from the playoffs isn't a decision most teams would make.

Ad

How LA Clippers have fared against the Nuggets this season without Kawhi Leonard

Ty Lue and Co. have faced the Denver Nuggets four times during the 2024-25 season. The teams are tied with two games each. What’s interesting about their even record is the fact that Kawhi Leonard hasn’t suited up for any of LA’s games against Denver this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leonard made his season debut on Jan. 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, he has made 37 appearances, recording 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

James Harden and Co. got the best of Denver twice without Leonard. Surely, his a availability for the playoff series could set off alarm bells for the Nuggets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More