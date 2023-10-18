Austin Reaves spent the summer being linked with Taylor Swift. Rumors postulating a possible romance between the two were rife across social media. Swift is one of the most famous people in the world and was working through a breakup with Matty Healy.

However, as reported by FOX Sports, the rumor linking Reaves and Swift originated from an unlikely place. During the height of the rumor, it was believed an eagle-eyed fan had spotted the two together. Yet, the rumor was actually started by Zain Fahimullah, a social media design associate for the LA Clippers.

"Since I'm working for the Clippers, I didn't want to tweet it off my main, so I tweeted it off there," Fahimullah told FOX Sports, "Austin is the trending boy, like the Lakers' darling of the summer ... He just signed this [four-year, $54 million] deal."

Fahimullah continued:

"He's going to Team USA. Also, the contrast between Austin Reaves and Taylor Swift makes it even funnier. Austin being this small-town kid, like a farmer. And Taylor Swift being this mega-superstar. So, I think that's why I chose him."

Swift has since been linked to Kansas City Cheifs star Travis Kelce, leaving Reaves to resume his quiet off-court lifestyle. However, this summer is one he will be unlikely to forget, especially after answering questions regarding him and Swift on countless podcasts.

Austin Reaves is focused on winning a championship with the LA Lakers

Despite his first real taste of mega-fame, Austin Reaves is already putting his focus back onto the basketball court. The 25-year-old is entering his third NBA season and is expected to be a core part of the LA Lakers rotation. Reaves recently signed a four-year contract extension with the franchise and earned himself a starting role.

In a recent interview with "The Ringer," Reaves cited winning a championship with LeBron James as his biggest motivator heading into the new season. Reaves has spent his entire NBA career on the same team as LeBron but came into the league the season after the LA Lakers lifted the 2020 championship in the NBA Bubble.

"Twenty years from now, if I’m lucky enough to have kids, I could be like, I won a championship with LeBron James," Reaves told The Ringer. "That’s all I really care about right now."

Rumors linking him to Taylor Swift are now a thing of the past. And the FIBA World Cup is firmly in the rearview mirror. Reaves has the perfect opportunity to cement himself as a core part of the Lakers franchise for years to come. If the former undrafted rookie can help bring another championship to the Lakers, his place within their history will be locked-in.