Clippers executive Lawrence Frank takes shot at Phoenix Suns while discussing Bradley Beal's new dynamic with James Harden

Bradley Beal signed with the LA Clippers on Friday after he agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Upon Beal's arrival in Los Angeles, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank took a jab at his former team.On Saturday, Frank highlighted the difference in team dynamics now that Beal will play alongside former MVP James Harden. He drew comparison to Beal's former teammate John Wall and Russell Westbrook, implying that Beal once succeeded with a strong supporting cast and will do the same alongside Harden.“Not to take any sort of slight at Phoenix, but playing with James is a whole lot different than what their situation was,” Frank said, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. “Brad had great success playing with John Wall. He actually had great success playing with Russ.”Beal reportedly waived nearly $14 million of his remaining $110 million contract with the Suns. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers, which includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) react on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center - Source: ImagnHe struggled with injuries during his time in Phoenix. Beal played in only 53 games in each of the past two seasons and failed to deliver alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.Bradley Beal, a previous target of LA Clippers, Lawrence Frank saysBradley Beal has finally joined the LA Clippers. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank revealed that Beal had been a target two times in the past.&quot;Third time's the charm,&quot; Frank said, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.Beal comes as a replacement for Norman Powell, who was traded to the Miami Heat. New teammate James Harden reportedly played a role in recruiting Beal to Los Angeles. The Clippers now have a veteran-heavy rotation that includes Harden, Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Ivica Zubac, with Brook Lopez and Nicolas Batum.The 13-year veteran in his last season at Phoenix averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Additionally, he shot 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the 3-point line.