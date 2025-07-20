  • home icon
  Clippers executive Lawrence Frank takes shot at Phoenix Suns while discussing Bradley Beal's new dynamic with James Harden

Clippers executive Lawrence Frank takes shot at Phoenix Suns while discussing Bradley Beal's new dynamic with James Harden

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 20, 2025
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Clippers executive Lawrence Frank takes shot at Phoenix Suns while discussing Bradley Beal's new dynamic with James Harden

Bradley Beal signed with the LA Clippers on Friday after he agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Upon Beal's arrival in Los Angeles, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank took a jab at his former team.

On Saturday, Frank highlighted the difference in team dynamics now that Beal will play alongside former MVP James Harden. He drew comparison to Beal's former teammate John Wall and Russell Westbrook, implying that Beal once succeeded with a strong supporting cast and will do the same alongside Harden.

“Not to take any sort of slight at Phoenix, but playing with James is a whole lot different than what their situation was,” Frank said, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. “Brad had great success playing with John Wall. He actually had great success playing with Russ.”
Beal reportedly waived nearly $14 million of his remaining $110 million contract with the Suns. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers, which includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) react on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) react on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center - Source: Imagn

He struggled with injuries during his time in Phoenix. Beal played in only 53 games in each of the past two seasons and failed to deliver alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Bradley Beal, a previous target of LA Clippers, Lawrence Frank says

Bradley Beal has finally joined the LA Clippers. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank revealed that Beal had been a target two times in the past.

"Third time's the charm," Frank said, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
Beal comes as a replacement for Norman Powell, who was traded to the Miami Heat. New teammate James Harden reportedly played a role in recruiting Beal to Los Angeles. The Clippers now have a veteran-heavy rotation that includes Harden, Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Ivica Zubac, with Brook Lopez and Nicolas Batum.

The 13-year veteran in his last season at Phoenix averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Additionally, he shot 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the 3-point line.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ribin Peter
