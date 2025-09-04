  • home icon
"Clippers franchise is done" - NBA fans react as fresh details of Kawhi Leonard's deal reveal unpaid $20 million stocks

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:57 GMT
NBA fans react as fresh details of Kawhi Leonard's deal reveal (Credits: Getty)

New details have emerged in Kawhi Leonard’s controversy with the LA Clippers. Pablo Torre reported that the Clippers paid Leonard $28 million for an endorsement deal signed with Aspiration, a tree brokerage company with ties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. He claimed the move was to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap rules.

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics beat writer John Karalis reported that Leonard’s deal with Aspiration was actually worth $48 million instead of the reported $28 million. The rest of the money was tied to a stock deal, for which Leonard never received payment as shares never went liquid.

The new details were shared on X by the account The Dunk Central, drawing many reactions from the fans. Some called for Leonard to be banned, while others criticized the Clippers. Some fans even suggested that other players in the league could be on similar deals. Here’s what else fans had to say:

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

