"Clippers franchise is done" - NBA fans react as fresh details of Kawhi Leonard's deal reveal unpaid $20 million stocks

New details have emerged in Kawhi Leonard’s controversy with the LA Clippers. Pablo Torre reported that the Clippers paid Leonard $28 million for an endorsement deal signed with Aspiration, a tree brokerage company with ties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. He claimed the move was to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap rules.On Wednesday, Boston Celtics beat writer John Karalis reported that Leonard’s deal with Aspiration was actually worth $48 million instead of the reported $28 million. The rest of the money was tied to a stock deal, for which Leonard never received payment as shares never went liquid.The new details were shared on X by the account The Dunk Central, drawing many reactions from the fans. Some called for Leonard to be banned, while others criticized the Clippers. Some fans even suggested that other players in the league could be on similar deals. Here’s what else fans had to say:Curry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubsLINK@TheDunkCentral @John_Karalis Clippers franchise is doneBen @TheHurricaneBenLINK@TheDunkCentral @John_Karalis Yeah suspend that man for a yearBit Loud @Bit_LoudLINK@TheDunkCentral @John_Karalis They are in 100% damage control mode Deals like this have been happening in all major sports for yearsKurt Nimphius' Hair @Hcp1HcpLINK@TheDunkCentral @John_Karalis &quot;Leonard never received any actual money in the $20 million stock deal&quot; As if this makes the whole thing copacetic now.momoneymonke @ThemonkequantLINK@TheDunkCentral @John_Karalis If kawhi got caught you KNOW everyone doing this lmfao