"Clippers get Harden for bag of chips" - Daryl Morey reportedly 'holding up' James Harden trade deal has fans mocking him

The NBA season is nearing, and Daryl Morey has ensured that James Harden still remains a Philadelphia 76er. The former MVP has made his intentions of leaving clear, and his old pal Morey, the team president, has been at the receiving end of criticism from Harden and fans alike during this saga.

The trade has allegedly been held up by Morey, despite the LA Clippers making their plans to acquire the disgruntled star public, too, even putting an offer on the table. The offer isn't bad either, considering the value associated with Harden right now, reportedly comprising of a first-round pick, a pick-swap and expiring contracts to match Harden's salary.

However, with time passing and the season getting closer, Harden's value is only reducing by the minute, prompting fans to joke about what the Sixers will eventually receive when this almost inevitable trade finally materializes.

While there seems to be disagreement amid NBA Twitter regarding the value associated with the shooting guard, one thing is clear: The Sixers are on the receiving end of all jokes. They are set to be the apparent losers, without any hindsight to guide perspectives.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers had only recently convinced Harden to opt into the player option on his contract

Daryl Morey and James Harden had their falling out after Harden's player option was activated.

Morey and Harden go way back, with the former Rockets general manager widely accredited as the man who envisioned Harden as a prospective league MVP while he was still only a promising young guard.

Things appeared rosy until recently, when along with his trade request, Harden also blasted his old friend in public. He referred to Morey as a "liar," and this resonated across NBA circles as the end of "The Beard" in Philly. The discord came as a surprise, especially since Harden had only opted into his player option for the last year of his contract with the Sixers.

The shooting guard is coming off a season where he averaged 21.0 points and 10.7. But his failings in the playoffs have again raised questions about the star's value, and Daryl Morey seems to be pondering his options before dealing the guard.

With Harden unlikely to suit up for the Sixers again what is to follow in this saga? Is there a team willing to offer more than "a bag of chips" for the Beard?