Clippers GM provides concerning Kawhi Leonard status update ahead of 2024 NBA playoffs tipoff  

Clippers GM Lawrence Frank gave the latest on Kawhi Leonard's status on Thursday as the team spoke to the media ahead of their 2024 NBA playoffs first-round clash. Leonard missed the regular season's last eight games with a right knee inflammation. It was reported to be a soreness before.

Ty Lue hinted it was a minor issue. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Despite missing three weeks of action, Leonard isn't 100% healthy ahead of the Clippers' 2024 NBA playoffs first-round showdown vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Clippers GM Lawrence Frank provided the latest on Leonard's status, saying (via NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk):

"He's doing everything. Our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down so he can play. Progress has been made, but more progress needs -- the inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first-round tipoff is only a few days away for the Clippers, who play Game 1 against the Mavericks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on their home floor. With Leonard struggling to make functional basketball movements, his status for Game 1 remains iffy. LA will give him a questionable status, but he is likely leaning towards missing the series opener.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It's also the same right knee Kawhi Leonard injured during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It was a partial ACL tear that required surgery and a season-long recovery period. Leonard sustained another injury to the same knee in last year's playoffs, which required a cleanup procedure.

He was relatively healthy this year, playing 68 games, the most he has since the 2016-17 season.

Kawhi Leonard reportedly gets injection in his right knee

The LA Clippers are pushing for a Kawhi Leonard return. After no signs of reduced inflammation in his injured right knee, Leonard will reportedly get an injection to "alleviate" the inflammation and get ready in time for Sunday's playoffs tipoff.

NBA insider Shams Charania gave the latest on the issue, saying:

“Sources tell me (Kawhi) Leonard received an injection in his knee to alleviate inflammation… he’s been ramping up over the last week.”

Expand Tweet

The Clippers have one of the most star-studded rosters, with four potential Hall of Famers like James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook on the team. However, Harden and Westbrook are past their primes, while George has been streaky the past two years.

Kawhi Leonard has been the most reliable player, especially on offense. The team had only one healthy playoff run with him in 2020, which ended in a conference semis run. They went as far as the conference finals in 2021, but Leonard was only available until the conference semis again.

Their championship hopes hinge on his health, making his injury issues a key talking point for another postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback