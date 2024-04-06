Clippers' Ivica Zubac on guarding Nikola Jokic, Sabonis: "Found some things I don't want to share that will help me" (Exclusive)

When Ivica Zubac saw the tracking data that details his defensive performances, his eyes lit up.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic might win his third regular-season MVP award. Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis arguably should have made the NBA All-Star team. Yet, the tracking data reveals that Zubac at least limited Jokic (13-for-39) and Sabonis (11-for-35) defensively so far this season.

“I’ve found some things that I don’t want to share that will help me,” Zubac told Sportskeeda. “I’ve figured some stuff out, but they are still great players. You can do everything well on defense, but they still might be hitting shots.”

Zubac may not want to share his secrets. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue doesn’t mind detailing at least some of the scouting report.

“Physicality and being able to absorb that first hit from Joker and Sabonis,” Lue said. “With guys like that, he’s done a decent job. Those are tough covers every single night. But I think with his size and strength and physicality, he’s able to absorb a lot of that first bump and bang. It takes away their shots from the paint. He’s done a good job, but it's a tough cover. So we just can’t leave him on an island by himself and expect him to guard these players one-on-one.”

Zubac spoke to Sportskeeda about the Clippers’ up-and-down season, his optimism for the team’s NBA title chances, his chemistry with James Harden and Russell Westbrook and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What do you make of the varying twists and turns of the season – the initial learning curve with Harden, the strong stretch afterwards and then the recent ups and downs?

“We’re starting to play better, especially defensively. That was our biggest issue in the last week when we struggled since the All-Star break. But we’re trying to trend in the right direction at the right time. It could be better, but I like where we’re at. I like our chances.”

What makes you have a good comfort level with where things are headed?

“We don’t want to be bad. We want to win it all the way. That’s it. We’re trying to go all the way. You can’t go all the way if you’re playing like that. That’s it. We have a pretty good chance. We got great players that have been through a lot that are playoff experienced. It’s all about peaking at the right time. That’s what we’re going to do.”

What went into establishing chemistry so quickly with James Harden this season?

“Playing the game the right way. He plays the game the right way, and I try to play the game the right way. It wasn’t easy sometimes at the beginning. A lot of teams have been together for years, and James and I have been together since the beginning of this season. So, we had to put extra work in. We put the extra work in and understood each other in certain situations. What does he like in pick-and-roll? What do I like? We understood that through extra work. We’re still doing that."

"We’re still working on our game and there is still a lot of improvement. But every day we come into practice to get some extra reps in pick-and-roll and read different kind of defenses. There’s still room for improvement in that area with reading how to play us when they give us different coverages. There are still things we can improve. But all of that extra work has helped.”

James has said after every shootaround and practice that you did these things. What things did you two do so that you each knew how the other liked to run pick-and-roll?

“We got coaches that gave us a bunch of different looks every time they switch. We read it. Every night, we might face a different defense. Some teams might blitz. Some teams might switch. Some teams might be in a trap. Some teams might late switch. Coach mixes it in, and we’re reading it. You have to think quickly. You have to adjust fast. All of those extra reps have helped with that.”

When Russ joined the group last season, you also formed chemistry with him quickly. How does that compare with how it’s been with James?

“It’s been the same. Russ is a great player. He’s one of the best this league has ever seen. He’s got a great basketball IQ. He wants to get you involved. He wants the best for you. He’s going to put you in the right spot. He’s going to look for you. He’s going to give you confidence. I always have good chemistry with players like that. These two are doing a lot for our team, for me and for everyone else. I’m glad that they’re with us.”

Defensively, Ty said that you’ve leaned on your physicality when going up against some of the big guys in the league. What’s your strategy with how you use that?

“Just to do that from the jump. We’ve been having slow starts this season, and we want to change that. We want to be physical from the jump. We have personnel who can do it. So it’s just about setting the tone and getting there mentally. We have to have the mindset that we are the team to hit first.”

The tracking data shows that you defended Jokic and Sabonis well this season. What explains that success?

"I try to lock in and know the personnel. I’ve been in the league for a while now. So I just know their tendencies. I’ve found some things that I don’t want to share that will help me. I’ve figured some stuff out, but they are still great players. You can do everything well on defense, but they still might be hitting shots.”

On the flip side, that data shows you had challenges with Anthony Davis (10-for-19) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (7-for-12). How do you adjust to them?

“I’ll take it a game at a time. I don’t look that far ahead.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.