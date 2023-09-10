"Clippers logo in the background didn’t exist when Kobe wore 8" - Fans have mixed responses to NBA 2K24 MyCareer's cutscene tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant features prominently in the latest iteration of NBA 2K. He is the cover athlete for this year's iteration of the basketball simulation game and he also features in several of the game modes.

A young Kobe Bryant also happens to feature in 2K's flagship game mode, MyCareer. Bryant's scene in the game mode features his legenday work ethic as he is shown putting up free throws after a game while the player's created avatar and their father watch on and talk about the Black Mamba's hard work.

The scene is supposed to be a touching tribute to the late LA Lakers legend but an eagle-eyed fan noticed a problem in the clip.

In this scene, Kobe can be seen wearing his number 8 jersey, the number he wore from 1996-2006 before he changed it to 24. As the player-character and his father are talking about Bryant, the LA Clippers modern day logo is clearly visible in the background.

The problem is that this iteration of the Clippers Logo was unveiled in 2015, almost a full decade after Kobe stopped wearing number 8.

Another fan also noticed the issue, pointing out that this does not make sense

On the other hand, fans were also able to appreciate 2K's the tribute to one of the NBA's biggest legends.

The Kobe Bryant tribute made by NBA 2K is quite fitting with this year being 2K24 which matches up with the number that Kobe wore in the latter half of his legendary NBA career.

Kobe Bryant has featured as the cover athlete for other NBA 25 games before

NBA 2K24 is not the first time that fans are seeing the Black Mamba on the cover of the popular basketball simulation game. In fact, Kobe has been featured as the cover athlete for NBA 2K games three other times before this.

His first appearance on the cover of an NBA 2K game happened in NBA 2K10 immediately after he won his fifth championship. Seven years later, he would also become NBA 2K17's cover for the game's Legend Edition to honor his retirement.

For NBA 2K21, the game's developers created another tribute for him on the year he passed away. He was the cover for a special edition of that year's release called the Mamba Edition.

The only player that has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game more times is Allen Iverson, having featured as the cover athlete for five different iterations.