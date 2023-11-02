'Clippers No. 2 is beating No. 2 out of Lakers': Skip Bayless doesn't miss a beat in bashing LeBron James' crew after shambolic 1st quarter

LeBron James scored only two points in the first quarter of tonight’s game between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. The Clippers, at one point, built a 19-point lead before the Lakers cut it down to 37-24 after the first 12 minutes of the game. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, came out like a house on fire. The “Claw” dropped 18 points on their rivals to tow his team to an early big lead.

Skip Bayless, who rarely fails to watch a Lakers game, quickly tweeted his reaction to the game. It was almost inevitable that James’ name would come up. Here’s what the longtime sports analyst had to say after the first quarter:

“The Clippers' No. 2 is beating the no. 2 out of the Lakers.”

The LA Clippers’ No. 2 is none other than Kawhi Leonard who had a sizzling first period. Bayless considers LeBron James the second-best player on the LA Lakers after Anthony Davis. The “Undisputed” host didn’t have to mention the obvious as everyone could see how lopsided Leonard’s performance was over James.

Games are not decided after the first 12 minutes, however. The four-time MVP, Davis and the Lakers have more than enough time to turn the game around. LA was 9-22, including 4-11 from deep. They’ve shot worse before and managed to win games.

The LA Lakers, however, know very well how tough the Clippers have been since Ty Lue took over from Doc Rivers in 2020. In the “Hallway Series,” the Clippers have been unbeaten since Lue started coaching them.

LeBron James will have to go toe-to-toe with Kawhi Leonard to give the LA Lakers a chance

Nobody expects LeBron James to struggle throughout the entire game. At some point, he will have his impact. “King James” will need to put on a better performance if they want to beat the LA Clippers.

The Clippers have an 11-game winning streak against the Clippers. James’ Lakers have not won against their rivals since the 2020-21 season. If the four-time MVP wants to change that, he will have to step up, considering how Kawhi Leonard has been playing.

With 5:24 left in the second quarter, LeBron James has increased his tally to eight points and helped cut the deficit to 48-39. Leonard, meanwhile, hasn’t scored a bucket yet in the second quarter.

Skip Bayless may have reacted too soon. James and the Lakers still have a chance of winning the game.