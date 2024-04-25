"Clipps got a documentary before they got a ring?" - NBA fans roast Clippers as 'Clipped' docuseries trailer drops

The LA Clippers are set to have a documentary series that circles around the team's situation with former owner Donald Sterling played by veteran actor Ed O'Neill. While the docuseries aims to shed light on what went on behind the scenes during the Sterling controversy in the mid-2010s, basketball fans took to the internet to share their opinions.

"Clipped" is set to be released on June 4 exclusively on Hulu, and the trailer got many NBA fans excited for a visual representation of what led to the team being sold to current owner Steve Balmer.

Of course, because this is the internet, some fans are on the other side of the spectrum, taking jabs at the film.

"Clippers got a documentary before they got a ring????" Big Dawg asked.

With the Sterling incident happening just in recent memory, some find it odd that the participants are still alive.

"The fact that every single one of the portrayed characters is alive is hilarious," said Spring Water Papi.

A few fans are puzzled about who is portraying Chris Paul. Some are not convinced that J. Alphonse Nicholson is the right choice to play CP3 in the docuseries.

"Cp3 from the dollar store," comments @Br0nToLA23

"is that lil murder as Cp3???" Super Saiyan Uzi asked.

"Rodney Hood as Chris Paul," @CLassiGuy commented.

There are also fans divided over whether they will be watching the docuseries.

"Looks like trash not wasting time watching that lol," StraightTalkSports wrote.

"Oh yea I'm watching this," RichBeforeRacks commented.

What we know so far about the casting of the LA Clippers docuseries "Clipped"

With the "Clipped" trailer dropping on social media, it gives a glimpse of who will be in the docuseries.

Lawrence Fishburne will be playing as Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Actor-comedian Ed O'Neill of "Married... with Children" is set to play the role of Donald Sterling while Jacki Weaver gets to be his on-screen wife, Shelly Sterling.

Here are other cast members as confirmed from IMDB:

Alvin Gentry: Petri Hawkins Byrd

Jared Dudley: Jourdan Sweeney

Glen Davis: Jock McKissic

Tyronn Lue: Mike Miller

Chris Paul: J. Alphonse Nicolson

Blake Griffin: Austin Scot

Matt Barnes: Sarunas J. Jackson

Draymond Green: David Opegbemi

JJ Redick: Charlie McElveen

Jada Paul: Linsday Diann

Elgin Baylor: Clifford Davis

DeAndre Jordan: Sheldon Bailey

This docuseries is said to be based on the ESPN "30 for 30" documentary "The Sterling Affairs" and is slated to have six episodes starting June 4 exclusively on Hulu.

