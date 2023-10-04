"Clog up the paint or allow me to make 9 3s": Damian Lillard warns league of his offensive ceiling with Giannis Antetokounmpo

New Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard looks excited to get a chance to play alongside a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. During a recent interview, he discussed how they could co-exist offensively on the floor.

The duo is looking scary as both hold a different set of offensive skills. The 6-foot-2 guard is primarily a perimeter threat, with his hot shooting from long distance. The 6-11 freight train can attack and overpower defenses with his sheer strength.

Lillard talked about what it would look like for them to play on the same side for the first time in their careers.

"I'm a sniper, so even if his usage is the same or mine's is not as much," Lillard said. "I'm still gonna be able to position myself to have an opportunity to be effective.

"Which one are you going to do? You gon' clog up the paint or are you going to allow me to make nine 3s? I'm not looking at it as much like, he's gonna have the ball or I'm gonna have the ball. It's, how can we come together and be able to make it work for both of us? If we wanna win big, then it has to work for both of us."

This will be the first time in Lillard's career that he'll have a reliable superstar by his side. It could take a bit of time for him to get adjusted, but fans are hopeful that it won't take long.

For the Greek Freak, he's had his chances at playing alongside talented point guards. Most recently, it was Jrue Holiday. But none of his past teammates at the point guard position were as offensively talented as Lillard.

Damian Lillard has started to bond with his new All-Star teammate

Chemistry is important for a team, especially if we're talking about All-Star players. For the Bucks, it's a good sign for them to know that Giannis and Damian Lillard have started to bond off the court. Lillard touched on the subject lightly as they go after the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"It's been really interesting to hear him say things that I've already thought to say to him," Lillard said. I don't want him to not be himself. I want him to be who he is and don't worry about me. Don't worry about not allowing me to do what I gotta do."

Bucks fans are excited to see their new duo on the court.

