  • “Club 77 gonna call him a snake”: Luka Doncic’s sarcastic Kyrie Irving comment sends fans into spiral

“Club 77 gonna call him a snake”: Luka Doncic’s sarcastic Kyrie Irving comment sends fans into spiral

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 04, 2025 23:23 GMT
Fans react to Luka Doncic's sarcastic comment on Kyrie Irving's post (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic left a sarcastic comment on his former teammate's Instagram post. On Friday, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving posted photos on social media.

The two star players were teammates with the Mavericks and played together from 2023 to 2025. The two backcourt stars served as integral parts of the Mavericks when they went to the NBA Finals in 2024. While their bond was inseparable, the management decided to trade Doncic to the Lakers.

The star, who's rehabbing from a torn ACL, included a picture of himself on a yacht. On Irving's post, Doncic trolled his friend and former co-star about being invited on his yacht.

"Thanks for the invite on the yacht😂" Doncic commented.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans had fun with the interaction between the two stars.

"Club 77 gonna call him a snake for not inviting him," a fan commented.
"Don’t let Club 77 find this 😭😭" another fan commented.
"kyrie fc and Luka fc we need to put the guns down" one fan asked Irving's and Doncic's fan clubs to stop attacking each other.

Most fans reminisced about the time the two stars spent together.

"Maybe in some world he comes back 😔" a fan commented.
"They were supposed to get one together💔💔" a comment read.
"Anybody else feel a sharp pain in their chest," someone commented.

Fans still haven't moved on from the Luka Doncic trade last season after leading the franchise to the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic's new teammate reveals his reason for joining the Lakers

This offseason, the Lakers signed a new starting center. After letting go of their best big man, Anthony Davis, who was part of the blockbuster trade, the team acquired Deandre Ayton.

Ayton completed a contract buyout on Wednesday with the Portland Trail Blazers. This allowed him to join the Lakers and be the starting center for the organization. He'll team up with his fellow 2018 draft pick, Doncic. In that class, the Bahamian center was picked first overall by the Phoenix Suns, while the Slovenian superstar was picked third by the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Michael Scotto, Ayton believes being with the Lakers is the best basketball opportunity for him.

"Ayton ultimately decided the Lakers were the best basketball fit and allowed him the opportunity to join forces with Luka Doncic, who’s the same age and considered the best playmaker in the NBA in Ayton’s eyes," Scotto wrote.

Ayton signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract to play in L.A. The big man has enough playoff experience when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

With Luka Doncic's high IQ in the sport, Lakers fans are excited to see the new duo.

