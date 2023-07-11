Coach Jared Dudley assures Luka Doncic's new rookie teammates will get plenty of playing time- "More min on the way!"

Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Jared Dudley has promised more minutes for rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper after they came up clutch in their last game. The Mavericks were up three with 1:41 left when Lively and Prosper made crucial shots to extend Dallas' advantage.

Lively cleaned up a Jaden Hardy missed a layup at that point, while Prosper hit a fadeaway jumper to restore the Mavericks' five-point lead after the Sixers cut it to three again. Dudley reposted a video of their heroics on his Twitter, saying:

"More min on the way!"

The Dallas Mavericks won the contest 111-103. Lively, the Mavericks' 12th pick, produced eight points and 11 rebounds and 4-of-5 shooting, while Prosper, the 24th pick, had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Both rookies have been solid thus far. They have played 20 minutes apiece across the Mavericks' two Summer League games. Jared Dudley seems to like what he's seeing from the two and could offer them more minutes.

The Dallas Mavericks need to see their rookie and young players improve at a decent pace, as they will need that depth, especially in the regular season after last year's debacle.

Dallas didn't have an adequate supporting cast around Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, resulting in them missing the playoffs.

Jared Dudley's coaching one of the bright spots for Dallas Mavericks at Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have got it right by appointing Jared Dudley as their assistant coach last summer. The former player-turned-coach has hit the ground running at the Summer League this year. Dudley's presence has been massive in pushing the growth of young players like Jaden Hardy.

Dudley has actively called out the youngsters and coached them the best way he sees fit, which is drawing praise around NBA circles. He recently disclosed the inside story on how he handled Hardy's underwhelming outing against the Sixers, saying (via Mavs' beat writer Grant Afseth):

"I thought [Jaden Hardy] played terribly [in the] first half. He wasn't listening to the play calls, dropping his head, going too fast, turning the ball over. [Shammgod] had a good halftime speech. I came in to follow him, talking to him about slowing down, making the right reads [and] that we were going to score enough points."

Jared Dudley's directness and knowledge of Xs and Os have been impressive during this run as the Mavs' Summer League coach. He will have more to contribute come next season, which will be crucial for head coach Jason Kidd, especially in the way he handles the younger players.

