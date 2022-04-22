"Coach Kerr's ability to make in-game adjustments... Championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond" - Magic Johnson puts his money on Golden State Warriors to win it all

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson is convinced the Golden State Warriors are winning the Western Conference this year. The Dubs have looked extremely dominant in the two games they have played so far this postseason. They have blown away the Denver Nuggets, and many are already predicting a first-round sweep.

Johnson tweeted in support of the Warriors, suggesting they could reach the NBA Finals:

"Now with the Warriors fully healthy, high basketball IQ, Coach Kerr's ability to make in game adjustments, and with the championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Coach Kerr, I pick them to come out of the west!"

Johnson has been quite vocal during the ongoing playoffs. He has commented on practically every team so far, but he hasn't chosen a favorite until now. He believes the Warriors' death lineup is so lethal that they can defeat any team in the West.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points. The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points.

The Warriors' death lineup scored 70 points in 19 minutes in Game 2 and blew it open in a 126-106 win. The three-guard lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole along with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green makes them incredibly difficult to guard.

Wiggins can slash to the rim while also catching and shooting from beyond the arc. Curry, Thompson and Poole are three of the best long-range snipers in the league, with all three cutting and running around screens off the ball. Green is the ideal playmaker and screener who sets the tone and dictates the pace of the game.

All five are unselfish passers who are constantly moving off the ball. Three of the five players have deep range that goes beyond 30 feet, so they stretch the floor beyond traditional defenses.

On the other end of the floor, the defense is anchored by Green. He roams freely in the halfcourt setting, spotting trends and providing weakside help. Poole, Thompson and Wiggins are great defenders who can overcome the defensive liabilities of Curry. This lineup was expected to be a great offensive one, but its production on the defensive end of the floor has been impressive.

Moreover, the 60-win Phoenix Suns are currently without three-time All-Star Devin Booker, which improves the Warriors' chances.

Although favored to win the series, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently tied in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many analysts believe the Dubs can handle their second-seeded rivals.

Should Golden State Warriors start with their new death lineup?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Steph Curry made a 3-pointer.

The Golden State Warriors' death lineup has been incredible on both ends of the floor and is clearly the starting five to deploy.

However, the two games were in front of an ecstatic home crowd that was happy to get the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back. It will be a different story when they face Denver on the road. They will play in front of a hostile crowd that is frustrated with their 0-2 series deficit and Nikola Jokic's recent ejection.

So far, coach Steve Kerr has shown that he is rigid in the minutes and rotation patterns of his stars. It appears that when Curry eventually gets out of his minutes restriction, he will start over Jordan Poole.

However, Poole plays his best when he starts. He started 51 games in the regular season and came off the bench for 25. In the games he started, he shot 37% from beyond the arc as compared to 34% as a reserve. His overall efficiency drops but that is because he has a higher usage rate and attempts more shots. He did convert his free throws at a 3% higher clip.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Eventually Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup. Someone — Poole, Wiggins, Looney — will have to come out.



Curry: “Hopefully I’ve demonstrated at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter.”



Full Curry quote on the “difficult decision” Eventually Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup. Someone — Poole, Wiggins, Looney — will have to come out. Curry: “Hopefully I’ve demonstrated at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter.”Full Curry quote on the “difficult decision” https://t.co/GQM61o8gNP

Nevertheless, Kerr has shown he can work with any lineup and can adjust his defense and offense accordingly. He has the death lineup in his back pocket and can go to it at any point. Kerr deployed the death lineup in the second and third quarters of Game 2. Curry is currently restricted to playing the final six minutes of each quarter.

The Warriors are certainly looking scary and have the firepower to win the West.

