  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jaylen Brown
  • "Cold world" - NBA fans clown Jaylen Brown after Jayson Tatum & 4 other Celtics teammates ghost him on live stream call

"Cold world" - NBA fans clown Jaylen Brown after Jayson Tatum & 4 other Celtics teammates ghost him on live stream call

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
NBA fans clown Jaylen Brown after Jayson Tatum &amp; 4 other Celtics teammates ghost him on live stream call. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans clown Jaylen Brown after Jayson Tatum & 4 other Celtics teammates ghost him on live stream call. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans couldn't help but react to what Jayson Tatum and four other Boston Celtics teammates did to Jaylen Brown on Saturday. Brown was doing a live stream on Twitch when he tried calling five of his teammates and got ignored by all of them.

Ad

Brown tried his hand at streaming this offseason and held one on Saturday, which lasted for more than four hours. Around the first hour mark, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP tried calling five of his teammates, but none of them answered. It surprised the Cal product, but he jokingly said that all five have families and were probably busy.

Payton Pritchard was the first call, followed by Derrick White and then Neemias Queta. Brown would then try Jordan Walsh, whom he threatened to do something to next season if he didn't pick. Walsh also ignored him before Brown gave up after going 0-for-5 when Tatum also didn't answer his call.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some NBA fans clowned Jaylen Brown for seemingly not being close to his Boston Celtics teammates. While it's unfortunate for Brown not to get a single answer, it's also the offseason and many players are spending it with their families. Training camp is also right around the corner, so time is essential before the season starts.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Jaylen Brown is going to be the number one option for the Boston Celtics next season due to Jayson Tatum's expected absence. Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles and could be out for the entire season.

Paul Pierce on Jaylen Brown stepping up in Jayson Tatum's absence

Paul Pierce on Jaylen Brown stepping up in Jayson Tatum&#039;s absence. (Photo: IMAGN)
Paul Pierce on Jaylen Brown stepping up in Jayson Tatum's absence. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jaylen Brown will be playing his first season since his rookie year without Jayson Tatum. Brown's also going to maneuver around a different roster after the Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this summer.

Ad

Celtics legend Paul Pierce has some advice for Brown ahead of a huge season for him as a player. Pierce wants to see more versatility from the explosive swingman next season.

"I think he's going to get an opportunity to show more of his versatility," Pierce told Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett. "Because, you know, he handles the ball, but he doesn't get the same responsibility that Tatum gets. ... He didn't really have that responsibility as much as Jayson did. That's what I'm going to be looking at, how he's going to be responsible when he's shouldering the offensive load."

Brown is coming off a down season, averaging 22.2. points on 46.3% shooting from the field.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications