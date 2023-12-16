"COLDEST albums EVER": LeBron James reminisces 2001 hip-hop album by $11 million rapper

LeBron James is a confessed hip-hop junkie. A few of his closest friends are top-selling artists of the said genre. In some of his social media posts, the LA Lakers superstar can be seen chilling or working out with rap music blaring in the background.

Over the years, the four-time MVP has named Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. as some of his favorite hip-hop legends. He is also a big fan of Eminem, Nas, 50 Cent and Tupac. When rap music is on the air, “King James” is almost always vibing.

LeBron James recently reminisced about some of the best albums released when he was in high school and posted this:

“Man this is one of the COLDEST albums EVER!! From start to finish! He was in his bag”

The album he was referring to was Project Pat’s Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin. It was the second album of Patrick Earl Houston who is known by his stage name as “Project Pat.” Mista Don’t Play made the artist a household name and a much bigger success than his Ghetty Green album.

One month after the album was released it was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Three of the album’s most popular singles were "Chickenhead", "Don’t Save Her" and "Gorilla Pimp".

Project Pat is reportedly worth $11 million, which is mainly taken from his multiple albums.

LeBron James and LA Lakers are struggling against San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James didn’t play against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday due to a bruised calf. The LA Lakers were also playing the second night of a back-to-back so the team gave the soon-to-be 39-year-old superstar a break.

James is back, though, for the rematch on Friday. The Lakers, however, don’t have Anthony Davis who is sidelined due to hip/groin spasms.

Unlike the game two days ago, the Lakers are struggling against the young Spurs led by rookie Victor Wembanyama. “King James” has 18 points with 19 seconds left in the second quarter but LA is trailing 68-62.

The San Antonio Spurs have lost their last 21 games but gave the LA Lakers a tough fight on Wednesday. If James and crew can’t turn it up, they may be the first team the Spurs will beat in more than a month.