"Coldest white boy" - Lakers fans can't stop raving as Austin Reaves drops 31 in must-win to overshadow superstar teammates 

Austin Reaves' rich vein of form had the LA Lakers fans in awe. The shooting guard dropped 31 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in the Lakers' 134-127 win against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Saturday. The Arkansas product is in the middle of a career season with the Purple and Gold, and his efforts didn't go unnoticed by fans.

One of them had a crisp response to Reaves' 30-burger against Ja Morant and Co.

"Coldest white boy in the league"

It was followed by more takes on his performance, with one of them calling him the No. 1 option on some of the teams in the league.

"Seriously #1 option on a couple teams in the league idc"

The title aspirations only grew.

"Love AR-15. Let’s win a ring this year"

Another fan called him a beast of a player.

"AR was a beast on the floor tonight"

The MVP chants weren't far off.

"MVP of the night!!! He wanted it more than everyone else. Wish lebron and luka gave that same effort. You can see it in his eyes"

On the game front, the Lakers 'Big 3' had a field day. Luka Doncic had 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James propped up 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent played their parts with 13 and 15 points, respectively.

The win sees the Lakers improve to 45-29 in the West and take another step closer to consolidating their No. 4 seed.

Kendrick Perkins believes Austin Reaves is the x-factor for the Lakers this season

Earlier, former Boston Celtics star-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins gave Austin Reaves his flowers. Per SC, he believed that Reaves was the x-factor and would be the decisive player if the Lakers made a deep playoff run this season.

“If the Lakers are going to make a deep run in the postseason, it’s going to be because of games like this behind Austin Reaves."

Reaves is the third-leading scorer for the side this season, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks in 65 games.

