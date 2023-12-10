"Coldest white boy in the league": Fans go berserk on Austin Reaves' flu-induced scoring outburst to lead all scorers

The first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers on Saturday has concluded, with Austin Reaves leading the game in points. Before the game commenced, prominent NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Reaves had caught the flu but decided to play through his illness.

Many fans were concerned that Reaves might underperform due to his illness. However, it appears that AR channeled his inner Michael Jordan and is putting up a memorable performance for the Lakers. Reaves ended the first half with 22 points and is shooting 77.8%.

Fans were impressed with Reaves' performance and have nothing but praise for him on social media. Here's what one tweeted:

"coldest white boy in the league"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Michael Jordan vibes"

"He is so important when LeBron is on the bench! He does the bulk scoring when LeBron is off the court"

"AUSTIN REAVES FLU GAME"

"Best half of his career."

"Flu Game Reeves"

"Flu game better than Jordan’s"

"LITERALLY THE GOAT"

Austin Reaves' hot streak continues in NBA In-Season Tournament championship game

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament championship clash is underway, featuring the LA Lakers facing off against the Indiana Pacers, with Austin Reaves shining despite battling flu symptoms.

In the high-stakes Las Vegas matchup, the Lakers have gone full strength, and Reaves committed to the cause, opted to compete despite his illness. His exceptional performance in the first half, notching an impressive 22 points, is a testament to his determination.

NBA insider Shams Charania's pre-game report highlighted Reaves' decision to play through his illness, drawing parallels to Michael Jordan's iconic "Flu Game" during the 1997 NBA Finals, underscoring the championship's significance.

Although starting his season slowly, Reaves has overcome setbacks and excelled, particularly in the NBA In-Season Tournament games. In six games leading to the championship, Reaves has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

A defining moment in the tournament came during the quarterfinal against the Phoenix Suns, where Reaves sealed the Lakers' win with a crucial 3-pointer, showcasing his clutch performance.

Austin Reaves' unwavering commitment on the court is undeniable. Since his rookie season, he has proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the Lakers, earning a substantial four-year contract extension worth $53.8 million.