Colin Castleton Summer League stats: How has rookie fared for Lakers so far?

Colin Castleton is one of the many rookies suiting up for the LA Lakers in Summer League. Through the first handful of games, he has managed to turn some heads with his impressive play.

The Lakers signed Colin Castleton to a two-way deal after he went undrafted this year. He is a 6-foot-11 center that played five years in college before going pro.

So far in Summer League, Castleton is posting averages of 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks. His play early on has many wondering if the Lakers managed to find another undrafted gem that can turn into a key piece for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



15.8 PPG

8.3 RPG

4.0 APG



23-of-33 FG



Did the Lakers find another undrafted gem? 🤔



(via

Colin Castleton has been absolutely HOOPING in Summer League15.8 PPG8.3 RPG4.0 APG23-of-33 FGDid the Lakers find another undrafted gem? 🤔(via @Kjpistons Colin Castleton has been absolutely HOOPING in Summer League 👀15.8 PPG8.3 RPG4.0 APG23-of-33 FGDid the Lakers find another undrafted gem? 🤔(via @Kjpistons)https://t.co/ZP6SS8EhAU

If he can continue to prove himself, Castleton can follow a similar path as current Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Oddly enough, both players are represented by the same agent. This allowed Castleton to get to know everyone ahead of time and made his decision easier.

“I knew that with my agent (Aaron Reilly, who represents Austin Reaves), he already knew everybody so you know, it’s kind of easy on draft night to know where I was gonna go and just have a good fit and opportunity.”

Can Colin Castleton follow a similar path as Austin Reaves?

The LA Lakers have been busy this offseason, but they don't have much in the size department. With opportunity to play in the frontcourt moving forward, Colin Castleton could have a similar journey to his now teammate Austin Reaves.

When Reaves signed a two-way with the Lakers, he played sparingly at first. After getting consistent playing time, he proved that he was capable of taking on more. Reaves played so well this season that he inked a four-year, $54 million contract in free agency.

Heading into next season, newly signed Jaxson Hayes will be the backup to Anthony Davis. That being said, Castleton could still see some playing time as a rookie. Hayes is a good athlete who can be effective on both ends, but his game doesn't leave the paint. Castleton, on the other hand, is able to stretch his game to the perimeter.

The Lakers are all about finding cost effective ways to fill out the roster. If Castleton can continue to develop this upcoming season, he could be the Lakers' backup of the future.

Poll : 0 votes