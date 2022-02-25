Colin Cowherd believes the LA Lakers should not be afraid to trade LeBron James: "LA has a history, we just get the next guy"

For the first time in his career, LeBron James has been linked to a possible trade in the offseason. The rumored rift between the Los Angeles Lakers' front office and James' representative Klutch Sports has made the upcoming summer very interesting for both parties.

According to Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, the Lakers should not be afraid to trade LeBron this offseason. Cowherd noted that the Lakers have history and will always get the next superstar. Although Cowherd prefers the Lakers to keep James and trade Anthony Davis, he understands that LeBron is getting older.

"He’s missed 75 games in the last four years. He’s missed a season in the last four seasons and he’s getting older. He doesn’t give you 44 minutes a night and he’s not nearly as dominant on the defensive end," Cowherd said.

"They have a history. They just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq. It's what the city does." — The Lakers can trade LeBron this offseason and that's OK."They have a history. They just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq. It's what the city does." — @ColinCowherd The Lakers can trade LeBron this offseason and that's OK. "They have a history. They just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq. It's what the city does." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/d2FFYXRzmr

"I would prefer the Lakers keep LeBron, trade AD, and blow it up this offseason, but so what if you had to trade him? LA has a history, we just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq, LeBron. It's what the city does," Cowherd added.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most historic and decorated teams in NBA history. The Lakers have had at least one superstar in each decade of their existence. They had George Mikan in their first dynasty back in Minneapolis in the 1950s.

Elgin Baylor and Jerry West were the superstars of the 1960s, with Wilt Chamberlain joining in the latter part of the decade. They then acquired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975 before Magic Johnson and James Worthy were brought in the 1980s to form the "Showtime" Lakers.

The Lakers hit a bit off dry spell in the 1990s until they signed Shaquille O'Neal and drafted Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq and Kobe dominated the early 2000s before Bryant put the team on his back for the remainder of his career.

Finally, LeBron James was the next superstar to arrive in Hollywood. He signed with the Lakers in 2018 and brought a championship in 2020. James' current deal with the Lakers expires at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

LeBron James, LA Lakers brace for an intersting home stretch of the season

After the NBA trade deadline, the LA Lakers failed to make any deals that would have improved their roster for the final stretch of the season. LeBron James has been carrying the Lakers this season at age 37, with the Russell Westbrook trade not working out and Anthony Davis sidelined for most of the season.

James dropped subtle hints and shots at the Lakers' front office, especially at general manager Rob Pelinka. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has denied rumors of a rift between the two sides, but there is obvious frustration on their side.

"I spoke to Rich Paul today & he told me there is no issues between LeBron James & the Lakers or Rob Pelinka" ~



#PMSLive What is goin on with the Lakers??"I spoke to Rich Paul today & he told me there is no issues between LeBron James & the Lakers or Rob Pelinka" ~ @ShamsCharania What is goin on with the Lakers??"I spoke to Rich Paul today & he told me there is no issues between LeBron James & the Lakers or Rob Pelinka" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/HezoJH35lw

With the Lakers still battling for a possible spot in the play-in tournament, it will be interesting to see how the rumors affect James and the entire team. The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 27-31, with their remaining schedule among the hardest in the NBA.

