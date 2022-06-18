“The gap between LeBron and Steph is the Grand Canyon” - Colin Cowherd compares the careers of LeBron James and Steph Curry, believes Doncic and Tatum are well below both

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured their fourth NBA title in eight years after a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics. Curry was also honored with the Finals MVP award, a career first for the two-time regular season MVP.

Having secured his fourth championship ring and a Finals MVP award, Curry has been compared to LeBron James. James also has four championship rings, but won Finals MVP for each.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, "The Herd," disagreed with the comparison, saying James is miles ahead. Cowherd claimed that the distance between Jayson Tatum and Curry is similar to that of the Grand Canyon. He believes the same is true for the all-time 3-point leader compared to James.

"You gonna tell me you wanna put Jayson Tatum and Luka in the same club as LeBron?" Cowherd started. "You've gotta have a VIP room upstairs with only LeBron in it. The gap between Steph and Tatum is the Grand Canyon, the gap between LeBron and Steph is the Grand Canyon."

He claimed that just because a player is having a good couple of years does not mean they're on the same level as LeBron. To further stress his point, Cowherd used a movie analogy, stating that while there are tons of actors, there can only be one Tom Cruise.

"You can't just be throwing guys in the there because they have back-to-back really nice years and they're All-Stars," Cowherd said. "There's a lot of movies with movie stars, there's one Tom Cruise."

Cruise prides himself as one of the highest paid actors in the world. He is well known around the world for his role in the "Mission Impossible" series. He has featured in the chart-topping series as the main character since its first release in 1996.

Steph Curry to be honored by Davidson retiring his No. 30 jersey and inducting him to the school's Hall of Fame

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Draymond Green and his daughter Kyla Green.

After Steph Curry's performance in the playoffs, aiding his team to a championship title, Davidson announced they'd be retiring his number. Curry featured for the Davidson Wildcats during his college basketball career.

The school's management announced they intend to throw a graduation ceremony to honor Curry by retiring his No. 30 jersey. They also revealed that they will be inducting him into the school's Hall of Fame.

The school only inducts players who have graduated, which Curry accomplished earlier this year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Davidson will honor Steph Curry by giving him a mini-graduation ceremony, retiring his No. 30 jersey and inducting him into the school hall of fame on Aug. 31 Davidson will honor Steph Curry by giving him a mini-graduation ceremony, retiring his No. 30 jersey and inducting him into the school hall of fame on Aug. 31 🙌 https://t.co/JxmleTMrc5

During his time with Davidson, Steph Curry set an all-time scoring record with the team and also in the NCAA Southern Conference. He also set a record with the most 3-pointers made in a single season in his sophomore year. He was also named the SoCon player of the year in 2008 and 2009.

