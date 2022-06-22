“The Nets have become that great vacation you talk about, but never go on” - Colin Cowherd questions what the Brooklyn Nets have given us since the arrivals of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets were lambasted by Colin Cowherd after being swept in the first-round of the postseason by the Boston Celtics. They lost despite possessing the star power of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the NBA analyst spoke about how the Nets franchise has become a fantasy land. Cowherd believes the franchise has become all hype with no substance since the acquisition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Cowherd said:

"You know what the Nets have become? The Nets have become that great vacation you talk about, but never go on. Fantasy land. What have they given us in three years? One year was marked by injuries. Simmons, KD and Kyrie still get injured.

"One season, a first-round exit, one - a second round exit. By the way, Miami will be better next year, so will Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks. Philadelphia has a chance too as Maxey ascends to stardom. What are they [the Nets]? They're the great vacation."

Cowherd also spoke about how Irving's move to the LA Lakers would be beneficial. He could solve a lot of the issues for the Lakers. Cowherd continued:

"I have said it before, Anthony Davis would solve two of their five issues tomorrow, defense and size. Kyrie would solve a huge Lakers issue - shooting, point guard, ball movement.

"I keep hearing about what the Nets are gonna be. After a while, if you keep hearing about the vacation that never actually happens, it's fantasy land. It's not gonna happen."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"You've talked about it for years but never went on it. Get on the plane and go or I don't want to hear about it." — The Brooklyn Nets are the great vacation you never go on..."You've talked about it for years but never went on it. Get on the plane and go or I don't want to hear about it." — @ColinCowherd The Brooklyn Nets are the great vacation you never go on..."You've talked about it for years but never went on it. Get on the plane and go or I don't want to hear about it." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/39ueToQaPS

Can the Brooklyn Nets win the championship next season?

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant, left and Kyrie Iring, right.

The new "Big Three" of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day.

With Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons (who has yet to play), the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that can consistently drop 120 points. The ability of the first two to create shots and score, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going.

With Kyrie Irving playing, Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense without worrying about scoring. Irving would slot in as the off-guard who is focused only on getting buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.



He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that was 20th in defensive rating during the regular season. But the addition of Simmons, one of the league's best defenders, will help.

Team chemistry is also something the "Big Three" will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. The biggest issue is signing Irving to a long-term deal as the Brooklyn Nets ownership and front office are reluctant to offer him one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far