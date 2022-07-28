“You’re a rock star, you’re world famous, it is hard to self-analyze and be self-critical” - Colin Cowherd says 9x All-Star has to look in the “athlete mirror”, calls him the “gift that keeps on giving”

Colin Cowherd is a top star in sports journalism. He has also been one of the media personalities feuding with a confident nine-time All-Star. LA-based Cowherd continues to talk about LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook on TV.

With talks about a potential trade to the Brooklyn Nets seemingly done, it appears that Westbrook will remain in LA. While Westbrook and LeBron James were not the worst teammates last season, age is becoming a factor for both men.

Colin Cowherd believes it's time for Russell Westbrook to look in the mirror. During an episode of his show, the journalist spoke about how he was right about Westbrook. However, he stated that he understands Westbrook.

"Listen, I understand it. You gotta have $200 million. You're a rock star. You're world famous. It is hard to self-analyze and be self-critical. I do think Russell has to start looking in that proverbial athlete mirror and saying, 'This is what I am at this current time. I've had a great career.'"

To Cowherd's point, Westbrook is where he is today because of his style of play. Unfortunately, he has not been able to adapt it to his new team. The nine-time All-Star is one of the best hustle players ever, but that style of play does not fit with every group.

Still, the show host believes there is a place for a player like Westbrook in the NBA.

"I think, at this point, Westbrook is a rotational player on a good team. He may be a starter on a bad team, but on a very good team, a Warriors, a Milwaukee, he feels like a rotational player to me."

Transitioning to a rotational role would allow Westbrook to keep his current playing style while still playing on a contender. Given the reports around him, the move may be the best thing for Westbrook's future.

Colin Cowherd wants Westbrook to be traded to end the news stories about him in LA.

Trading Russell Westbrook out of LA may be best for everyone.

Colin Cowherd wants Russell Westbrook out of LA. He believes there may be a reason the LA Lakers want that to happen.

"Please trade him to somebody that has a team I'm not interested in. Russell's become the gift that keeps on giving. The Athletic reported last week Westbrook was difficult in film sessions all year. He did not like being singled out and that he does not understand his trade value. Dave McMenamin, somebody I trust, reported that LeBron is sort of over him."

While the reports are not necessarily definitive, they paint a terrible picture of Westbrook. He has also seen plenty of usage over the years and is on an expiring contract. Therefore, his value is not ideal for the LA Lakers.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The most predictable move in NBA history: Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47 mil. What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value? If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history. The most predictable move in NBA history: Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47 mil. What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value? If he plays the way he did last year he'll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history.

With Westbrook set to stay in LA, for now, next season should, at least, make for exciting television.

