Collin Sexton channels LeBron James as he outduels Kyrie Irving, Cole Anthony drains game-winner | NBA Highlights

The highlight of a very busy night in the NBA belonged to Collin Sexton who outshone the Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 147-135 double-overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets. We also have a spectacular game-winner from the son of a former NBA player.

Wednesday night was full of amazing plays from around the Association with nine games played in totla. We’ve put together the best highlights of the night to give you a summary of the most exciting plays.

NBA Highlights: Collin Sexton had a career-night, Kyrie Irving’s slippery moves, Cole Anthony nails a three at the buzzer

Collin Sexton did what only LeBron James had done before for the Cavs in the last 20 seasons as he almost single-handedly destroyed the Brooklyn Nets. The double-overtime game was as exciting as any game this season especially with the backdrop of the Nets debuting their Big 3. Along the way, Sexton outplayed his Cavs predecessor, scoring 42 points to Kyrie Irving’s 37.

Collin Sexton scored 20 straight pts for the Cavs during OT. He's the 2nd Cavs player to score 20 straight over the last 20 seasons, joining LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/DsLvNbCzNE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2021

In his first game back from a 7-game absence, Kyrie Irving demonstrated why many consider him the best ballhandler in the game today. The crossover was on full display here!

Another highlight was rookie Cole Anthony who nailed a game-winner in dramatic fashion to give the Orlando Magic a 97-96 win. His father, former journeyman Greg Anthony and now NBA analyst, rejoiced as his son hit the biggest shot of the night.

NBA Highlights: Furkan Korkmaz with the reverse dunk, Kawhi Leonard “klaws” away basketball

In the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers game, Joel Embiid dominated with 42 points to lead the Sixers to a 117-109 win. However, the best play arguably belonged to Furkan Korkmaz who delivered this incredible breakaway reverse slam.

When the LA Clippers visited the Sacramento Kings, Kawhi Leonard showed everyone why he was the Klaw, snatching the ball away from directly in front of De’Aron Fox. It was literally like taking candy from a baby as Leonard stole the rock from Fox, one of the Clippers forward’s six steals of the game. LA routed Sacramento 115-96.

Klaw things en route to 6 steals, 32 points. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zw5FeMSbWA — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2021

NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry and Trae Young show off their handles

What’s an NBA highlight reel without some beautiful moves by the NBA’s best ballhandlers? Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young split the defense to score on a drive to the basket in the third quarter as he powered his team to a 123-115 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons. Young finished with 38 points for the night.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul as he drives between Delon Wright #55 and Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry also showcased his mastery of the crossover dribble when he navigated his way to the rim while faking his opponent into thinking he was passing the ball. The two-time MVP finished the game with 26 points on an efficient 10-of-17 shooting from the field.

While there were many other games, these were easily the best NBA highlights from Wednesday night.

