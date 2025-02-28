"Colouring outside the lines" - LeBron James' wife Savannah James shows off her DIY work on handbags

LeBron James will also go down as one of if not the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. When James's time to call it quits and ride off into the sunset comes, his long-time wife, Savannah James, will be beside him.

Savannah James has always kept to herself and done her own thing while being married to one of the most famous athletes in the world and being a mother to three children.

She showed off a do-it-yourself style to a leather handbag while seated courtside during the Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. She posted it in her story on Instagram.

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, showing off the DIY handbag she made

"Always coloring outside the lines, FWM" James posted to her Instagram story

James has not said if she will open a business selling other DIY handbags, but with her unique style, she may be able to make it work.

LeBron James shares heartfelt message about his wife Savannah James

LeBron James has accomplished almost everything there is in basketball. He has won championships. He has won MVPS. He has been a 21-time all-star, winning all-star MVPs after starting. He has won Olympic gold medals on the International stage. However, James will tell you that his biggest accomplishments in life are his wife Savannah James and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

James has always been a family man and takes a lot of pride in his family. One of James' heartfelt messages to his longtime wife, Savannah James, resurfaced for Valentine's Day, in which James gives Savannah credit for helping make him into the man he is today:

"I wouldn't have the career I've had, I wouldn't be who I am without her (Savannah James)."

His son, LeBron James Jr, is currently his teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, and it is the first time any father-son duo has played in NBA History. None of that would have happened without Savannah.

