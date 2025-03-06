"Come back to LA, LeBron will get you right" - Lakers fans react after former $32,000,000 guard struggles in Dallas 

LA Lakers' former $32,000,000 guard Max Christie got off to a hot start in a Dallas Mavericks uniform after leaving LeBron James and Co. The rising 3-and-D prospect scored at least 15 points in each of his first seven games as a Maverick. He averaged 17.1 points, shooting 51.9%, including 47.2% from 3.

In five games since then, Christie's average has dropped to 9.2 ppg on 33.3% field goal shooting and 32.0% from 3. The 22-year-old had such a slump at the start of the year with the Lakers, but after he entered the starting lineup for the Purple and Gold, Christie's confidence grew with his box score production.

Christie averaged 10.6 ppg on 44.7% shooting, including 38.5% from 3 in 25 starts as a Laker. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves' gravity gave him better opportunities to score offensively.

However, with Kyrie Irving for Dallas, Max Christie is seemingly struggling to create his offense. Amid his slump, Lakers fans blamed the Mavericks for his rough patch. Here's what one fan wrote:

"Come back to LA. LeBron will get you right."

One fan said Christie would have been solid next to Luka Doncic.

"He would’ve thrived next to Luka smh"

Another added:

"Shackles of Dallas"

One fan pitched a trade idea involving Gabe Vincent, saying:

"Straight swap for Gabe. @NicoHarrisonGM take it and redeem your self"

Another tweeted:

One fan taunted Dallas, saying:

"Mavericks culture so toxic"

Max Christie was in denial after leaving LeBron James and Lakers following mega trade to Mavericks

Max Christie will be in history books as part of arguably the biggest trade ever. Christie was coming off one of his best performances of the season for the Lakers against the Knicks at MSG, the same night he found out about his unexpected move to Dallas. He had 15 points and nine rebounds in that contest on 6 of 10 shots. The Lakers won 128-112.

The former LA guard couldn't sleep after hours after learning about the trade following that game.

"The emotions at that moment obviously were pretty overwhelming," Christie said on Feb. 25 in his first game against his former team.

"And then going back to the hotel room, I got zero seconds of sleep that night. I was up from 12 [a.m.] to 8:15 [a.m.] I had a flight the next morning at 8:30 to go to Dallas. I was in denial a little bit, at first. I can’t believe this is happening…"

Christie had signed a four-year $32,000,000 contract with the Lakers in the 2024 offseason. He was presumably a piece they wanted to retain in the long run. However, with a trade prospect like Luka Doncic on offer, LA didn't hesitate to alter its plans and move on from the young guard.

