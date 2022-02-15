"Come on, Bron; You won a pandemic title 2 years ago" - Skip Bayless sounds off after LeBron James suggests a combined parade for Dodgers, Rams and LA Lakers

LeBron James, who was having a blast watching the LA Rams’ Super Bowl victory, is urging two other Los Angeles teams to join the Rams’ scheduled parade. The four-time MVP is calling on the LA Lakers and the LA Dodgers to hop in on the Rams’ inevitable motorcade around the City of Angels.

Skip Bayless, who co-hosts The Undisputed with Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe, wasted no time ripping LeBron James’ post on Twitter. The unapologetic “King James” critic had some scathing words for the LA Lakers superstar.

Here’s how the Fox Sports show host lambasted LeBron James with a tweet of his own:

“WAIT, now LeBron wants to piggyback the Rams’ championship by suggesting a joint parade for the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers??? Come on, Bron. You won a pandemic title 2 years ago. You were a play-in team last year. Now you’re 5 under .500. UPDATE YOUR RESUME. Let em have their moment.”

The LA Lakers, behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, defeated the Miami Heat in the pandemic-hit season in 2020. LA won the crown against Miami in the confines of the Bubble Tournament held in Orlando, Florida.

Meanwhile, the LA Dodgers also won the Commissioner's Trophy in 2020 by beating the Tampa Bay Rays. The Lakers, Dodgers and now the Rams have lifted their respective sports' biggest prize, which prompted LeBron James' tweet.

LeBron James led the LA Lakers through the play-in tournament before getting waylaid by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Tinseltown team is even worse this campaign with glaring fit and chemistry issues. Despite a star-studded lineup, they are only 26-31 and in 9th place in the Western Conference standings. There is a big chance they could be facing another play-in battle if they continue their inept performances.

The call for a joint celebration could be a little too late. The NBA and MLB landscapes have completely changed in two years. Like the Lakers, the LA Dodgers’ last championship was also two years ago.

Allowing the LA Rams to enjoy their day in the sun is well-deserved and should be theirs and their fans to enjoy. Having the Lakers and Dodgers join the fun is over the top. The NBA superstar could also just be having so much fun that he’d greatly enjoy seeing the three LA teams in one big celebration.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are likely headed for another play-in appearance

The LA Lakers could be looking at another play-in struggle. [Photo: Sporting News]

The LA Lakers have 25 games remaining on their schedule. Of the 25 games, they still have to face playoff-bound teams along the way. The Lakers will battle the Jazz, Warriors, Suns, Raptors and Mavericks twice. They will also take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers once before the regular season ends. Additionally, the Lakers have to deal with the pesky LA Clippers two more times.

A healthy James and Davis make the Lakers still formidable. The Hollywood squad should have enough to make the play-in tournament, particularly if Russell Westbrook regains his groove and confidence. Head coach Frank Vogel’s immediate and biggest task is to get them into the postseason. The hope is that the veteran lineup and James can solve their shortcomings in a long series.

