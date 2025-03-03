Comedian Spanky Hayes claims 17 YO Kobe Bryant punched famous singer with cast on over alleged gf Brandy

Spanky Hayes appeared on the "Kid L Podcast" on Sunday and claimed that he often hung out with the late Kobe Bryant. The comedian said he knew Bryant when the basketball legend was only 17 years old, noting that the Philadelphia native was tough even before he became an NBA star.

Hayes also opened up about a never-before-heard story about the basketball great:

“I did a lot of background work for Moesha. He [Bryant] went with Brandy, that was his girlfriend or they went to the prom or some s**t. I see him sock Wanya from Boyz II Men in the mouth over her with a cast on. … Kobe just took the b**ch and socked him. Bam!”

Brandy and Kobe Bryant went to the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia in May 1996 for their prom. The actress said in an interview with People that she and the former Lower Merion High School star never dated. She did admit that she had a crush on Bryant after working with him on the show Moesha, but that was all.

Spanky Hayes did say that he was not aware if Wanya Morris was dating Brandy at the time of the incident.

Comedian Spanky Hayes appreciates Kobe Bryant but blasts LeBron James

While Spanky Hayes was all praise about Kobe Bryant, he did not hold back on LeBron James. The comedian had this to say about the four-time MVP:

“F**k LeBron James! I hate people all on his d**k like that. LeBron James is cool. He one of the GOATs, he’s a phenomenal player, [but] he’s just never on my team so f**k him. If you went 10 times and only got in four, that’s not enough to brag about. Right? He went to the dance 10 times and only winning four.”

Hayes added that Steph Curry might even have a step over King James. Hayes emphasized the Golden State Warriors superstar’s winning record in the finals as a key point in the argument.

Spanky Hayes is well aware that Kobe Bryant went to the NBA Finals seven times and won the Larry O’Brien Trophy five times. LeBron James appeared in the championship round 10 times and emerged a winner four times. For the comedian, that puts the Black Mamba over the current LA Lakers superstar.

