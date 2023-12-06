“Comes too simple for him”: Rasheed Wallace snubs LeBron James and others while naming 2x Finals MVP as best player 

NBA legend Rasheed Wallace recently revealed who he thought was the best player in the league today, and it wasn't LeBron James. He felt that Kevin Durant was more deserving of his pick. Wallace clarified that he doesn't mean any disrespect toward the other great players in the league today, but Durant seemed like the more logical pick for him.

Rasheed Wallace explained why he selected Kevin Durant over LeBron James. Wallace feels like basketball is too easy when Durant is holding the ball. He acknowledged KD's prowess as a scorer while commending how the forward doesn't have to rely on various dribbling moves to create a shot and get a bucket. For Rasheed, simple basketball is the best kind of basketball:

“I still think right now [Kevin Durant] is the best player in the league," Wallace said. "No disrespect to everybody else. It just comes too simple for him, dog. If you think about it, he doesn't have to do a million dribbles to get a bucket or make a pass. ... He just keeps it simple and to me that's the best basketball you can play."

Kevin Durant vs LeBron James: A direct comparison between the two legends

The ongoing conversation comparing LeBron James and Kevin Durant, two of the most influential figures in recent NBA history, often ignites debates regarding their superiority as players. Each athlete has significantly impacted the league, showcasing remarkable careers filled with accomplishments, awards, and extraordinary performances that have greatly influenced the basketball landscape.

LeBron James has revolutionized the concept of an all-around player. His unique blend of size, athleticism, basketball intelligence, and adaptability remains unparalleled. As a four-time NBA champion, LeBron has made an enduring mark on the basketball court.

Across various teams, his consistent influence on every aspect of the game stands out. His scoring abilities, aptitude for playmaking, and defensive determination have consistently positioned him as a perennial contender for the MVP title throughout his career.

On the contrary, Kevin Durant is acknowledged as one of the game's most prodigious scorers. His distinctive mix of height, shooting proficiency, and ball-handling expertise poses a challenge for defenders. Durant's pair of NBA championships and numerous scoring accolades validate his offensive mastery. His effortless capability to sink shots from all corners of the court firmly cements his position among the NBA's greatest scorers in history.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have cemented their places among the NBA's elite and left an indelible mark on the league. While their playing styles and career paths differ, both have carved out legendary legacies that will be remembered for generations to come. The debate on who is the better player may continue, but what remains undisputed, is the undeniable impact both LeBron and Durant have had on the game of basketball.