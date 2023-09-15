"Coming fir that scoring record" - Hours after mocking billionaire LeBron James, troubled star Kai Jones sets sights on greatest NBA record

Kai Jones has created a buzz on social media with many of his weird and even controversial posts.

The Charlotte Hornets center hasn’t lived up to expectations since he was drafted by the team in 2021. His recent behavior has fans worried about what’s going on with the 22-year-old player.

Jones has made some wild claims, but what he posted in one of his most recent Instagram stories raised more than a few eyebrows:

“HIMMY JONES COMING FIR THAT SCORING RECORD ON GOD”

Kai Jones is coming for LeBron James' all-time scoring record.

The photo showed Kai Jones with LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. He also inserted an exchange between him and another “X” user where Jones boldly claimed he’d beat “King James” in a one-on-one matchup.

Jones with a mind-blowing claim

Jones’ assertion is just mind-blowing. The LA Lakers superstar, who will be entering his 21st season in October, has 38,652 points. Jones, in two years, has 179 points. The four-time MVP is a career 27.2 PPG scorer, while Jones is at 2.7 PPG in just 67 games.

The former Texas Longhorn would need to improve his performance on the court significantly to even reach 5K career points. He has an answer for people who think he will not even sniff greatness.

“Listen man that’s in the past this new version of me is MVP and DPOY in here over and over”

One has to admire his guts and confidence. Jones can’t blame even the most casual basketball fan for doubting him. He has just not shown enough to even start for the Charlotte Hornets, a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in seven years.

Kai Jones might have to chase LeBron James’ record while playing for another team

The Charlotte Hornets exercised a $3.05 team option on Kai Jones in October 2022. Charlotte again has another team option following the 2023-24 season.

Jones might not be on the team when the upcoming season starts. This post has surely caught the attention of his teammates, including star guard LaMelo Ball:

“I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out of the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk to the one in here MF”

The tweet was in response to a fan who said that Kai Jones should admit LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are better than him. That fan also told Jones that half of the Hornets roster was better than him.

Jones has already spewed a mouthful. He could have spared LeBron James from all of that. Instead, he might have to come for that all-time NBA scoring record playing for another team.