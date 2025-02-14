"Coming home with a dagger win": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee feels victory vibes after 6-game road trip ahead of NBA All-Star break

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, celebrated the Golden State Warriors concluding their six-game road trip with a win against the Houston Rockets on Friday ahead of the NBA All-Star break. Renee took to Instagram to share a video of Green's 3-point dagger, which put the Warriors up 105-96 with just 47 seconds remaining.

"Big Money Green Coming Home With A Dagger Win 💙💛," Renee captioned her IG story.

Image: @lovehazelrenee IG

Friday's game concluded with a 105-98 win for the Warriors. Steph Curry led their victory charge with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Draymond Green recorded 13 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block for the win.

Following their six-game road trip, the Warriors head back to the bay where they will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at their home court. Golden State went 3-3 during the road trip, including 3-1 since adding Jimmy Butler to its roster.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee drops two-word reaction to 4x NBA champ's 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge nod

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, showed love to her husband as he is set to make an appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. Renee took to Instagram to reshare a post by the Warriors, which highlighted Green and teammate Moses Moody representing the team in the Kia Skills Challenge event scheduled for Saturday.

"Ok Mister," Renee wrote coupled with a string of emojis.

Hazel Renee's Instagram story

It will be Draymond Green's first appearance in the All-Star Weekend since he was previously selected for the All-Star team in 2022. The four-time NBA All-Star will compete against Team Cavaliers, Team Spurs and Team Rooks in the skills challenge.

Hazel Renee is an actress, singer and social media personality boasting over 150k followers on Instagram. Renee and Green have been together for over seven years and married in August 2022. The couple also parent four children together.

In the first half of the 2024-25 season, Draymond Green averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across the 41 games he played. He is shooting 42.7% from the field, including 34.3% from beyond the arc, as the Golden State Warriors are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record.

