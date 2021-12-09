"Commentators on ESPN told me I was nuts" - Skip Bayless claims that he predicted Steph Curry being the best player in the draft class over No.1 pick Blake Griffin

Steph Curry is flirting with the possibility of making NBA history and Skip Bayless has now served up a claim about the Golden State Warriors star. Bayless, a Fox Sports 1 analyst and co-host of Undisputed, sent out a tweet about Curry and Blake Griffin from their draft day.

Bayless has been known to be a tough critic towards Steph Curry. An ardent fan of Kevin Durant and a stubborn individual with regards to his opinions and takes, his take on Curry hasn't been kind for the most part.

Often found faulting the two-time NBA MVP, Skip Bayless suddenly shocked the basketball world with a tweet that reflected praise for Curry as a player. He did so by drawing a comparison to Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin.

"You can look this up: Before Steph's draft, I said he should go No. 1 overall and many commentators on ESPN told me I was nuts, that Blake Griffin had to go No. 1. (I'd watched very game Blake had played for TWO years at OU.) Steph went 7th. Look at Steph and Blake now. Man."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless You can look this up: Before Steph's draft, I said he should go No. 1 overall and many commentators on ESPN told me I was nuts, that Blake Griffin had to go No. 1. (I'd watched very game Blake had played for TWO years at OU.) Steph went 7th. Look at Steph and Blake now. Man. You can look this up: Before Steph's draft, I said he should go No. 1 overall and many commentators on ESPN told me I was nuts, that Blake Griffin had to go No. 1. (I'd watched very game Blake had played for TWO years at OU.) Steph went 7th. Look at Steph and Blake now. Man.

As Steph Curry continues to edge closer to adding yet another achievement to his resume as a basketball player, the acknowledgement from Bayless can be viewed as a rare honor in its own right.

Blake Griffin and Steph Curry have enjoyed very different career trajectories

Steph Curry attempts to shoot a three-pointer as he edges closer to Ray Allen's record.

The 2009 Draft saw some extremely talented players join the ranks of the NBA. However, the honor of being the number one overall pick was given to Blake Griffin, who had a tremendous rookie season. Griffin would emerge as an All-Star shortly after with the LA Clippers.

Steph Curry, on the other hand, was drafted as the seventh overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. Although Curry wouldn't make an All-Star appearance until later in his career, recent history is proof of how different their careers have been.

Curry, who has emerged as a two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion, has also become one of the most influential sporting personalities in the world.

He is on the verge of breaking Ray Allen's record of threes made with more than 500 games to spare. Consequently, Steph Curry is also adding to his claim to being the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

NBA @NBA



The 20-4 As Steph Curry approaches becoming the all-time leader in 3's made (16 away), we showcase some of his top career corner triples! 🔥The 20-4 @warriors host the Blazers tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. As Steph Curry approaches becoming the all-time leader in 3's made (16 away), we showcase some of his top career corner triples! 🔥The 20-4 @warriors host the Blazers tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. https://t.co/ScampN1cZU

Blake Griffin's career, on the other hand, has not been as fruitful. Spending the majority of his time with the LA Clippers alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, the trio ushered in the "Lob City" era for the side.

Playing an exciting brand of basketball, the Clippers were a dominant regular-season that tasted very little playoff success.

As the "Lob City" Clippers parted ways, Blake Griffin suffered a host of injuries during his time with the Detroit Pistons. Currently in his last leg with the Brooklyn Nets, Griffin finds himself out of the rotation on most nights with the side.

It is safe to say that the former Rookie of the Year did not taste the success he set out to. In this regard, Skip Bayless' comments are a harsh take on the career trajectories of the two franchise starlets.

Also Read Article Continues below

While unfortunate injuries have affected the success Blake Griffin could have had, there is very little that can take away from what Steph Curry has achieved. With Curry at the helm, the Golden State Warriors are currently the number one seed in the West. It's safe to say "Chef Curry" has continued to prove his critics wrong.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra