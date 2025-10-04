  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Deandre Ayton
  • "Committed on the defensive end": Deandre Ayton looks to quash narratives after Lakers debut ends with two shot attempts 

"Committed on the defensive end": Deandre Ayton looks to quash narratives after Lakers debut ends with two shot attempts 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Deandre Ayton looks to quash narratives after Lakers debut ends with two shot attempts (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers marquee free agency addition, Deandre Ayton, debuted against his former team, the Phoenix Suns, in Friday's preseason game. The former No. 1 pick's signing was a polarizing move. Previously, there were questions regarding Ayton's ability to align with a team's plan for him.

Ad

It was one of the prime reasons why the Suns moved on from him in 2023. That narrative followed him into his new chapter with LA. On media day, Ayton assured he was willing to do whatever it took to impact the game. On Friday, he proved it with his actions.

The 7-footer ended his first game with just one point on two shot attempts. Nevertheless, Ayton racked up eight rebounds (two offensive) and two blocks. Here's what he said about a non-flashy outing in his first game (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wanted to show the team I'm more committed on the defensive end more than the offense in a way. Like I said from the get-go, I'm not here for the numbers. I'm just here for whatever the Lakers really want me to do."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Among the things that didn't show up on the box score, Deandre Ayton's actions with Austin Reaves opened plenty of scoring opportunities for shooters. Additionally, his screening for guards was spot on. On the defensive end, Ayton's presence alone altered the Suns' shot profile around the rim.

Offense won't be an issue for Deandre Ayton once Luka Doncic and LeBron James are back for Lakers

The Lakers didn't have the ideal game in their preseason opener. They played as a more cohesive unit in the Suns, who came into the game with better preparedness after starting camp at least six practices earlier, per coach JJ Redick. Their concepts and schemes were well rehearsed, which allowed them to outplay LA.

Ad
Ad

It resulted in an underwhelming offensive game for Deandre Ayton, but it shouldn't concern the Lakers momentarily. Barring Austin Reaves, the perimeter players had an off night as LA shot a combined 6-for-35 from 3. It gave Phoenix the liberty to shrink the paint scoring opportunities, meaning fewer chances for Ayton to finish his rolls.

On the few chances that Ayton had, he fumbled the ball, resulting in four turnovers for the big man. Nevertheless, it was all about the gravity of the players around him. Once Luka Doncic and LeBron James return, it should help open the paint more with offensive talents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura out on the perimeter.

Deandre Ayton does need to work on his chemistry with Austin Reaves to run lineups without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and that should resolve, too, once LA gets enough practices in leading up to the season.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications