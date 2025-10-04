"Committed on the defensive end": Deandre Ayton looks to quash narratives after Lakers debut ends with two shot attempts 

LA Lakers marquee free agency addition, Deandre Ayton, debuted against his former team, the Phoenix Suns, in Friday's preseason game. The former No. 1 pick's signing was a polarizing move. Previously, there were questions regarding Ayton's ability to align with a team's plan for him.It was one of the prime reasons why the Suns moved on from him in 2023. That narrative followed him into his new chapter with LA. On media day, Ayton assured he was willing to do whatever it took to impact the game. On Friday, he proved it with his actions.The 7-footer ended his first game with just one point on two shot attempts. Nevertheless, Ayton racked up eight rebounds (two offensive) and two blocks. Here's what he said about a non-flashy outing in his first game (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin):&quot;I wanted to show the team I'm more committed on the defensive end more than the offense in a way. Like I said from the get-go, I'm not here for the numbers. I'm just here for whatever the Lakers really want me to do.&quot;Among the things that didn't show up on the box score, Deandre Ayton's actions with Austin Reaves opened plenty of scoring opportunities for shooters. Additionally, his screening for guards was spot on. On the defensive end, Ayton's presence alone altered the Suns' shot profile around the rim. Offense won't be an issue for Deandre Ayton once Luka Doncic and LeBron James are back for LakersThe Lakers didn't have the ideal game in their preseason opener. They played as a more cohesive unit in the Suns, who came into the game with better preparedness after starting camp at least six practices earlier, per coach JJ Redick. Their concepts and schemes were well rehearsed, which allowed them to outplay LA.Raj C. @RajChipaluLINK“The reality is they’re ahead of us…they have a lot of their concepts and schemes very tight” - Coach JJ postgame JJ says he saw that more defensively. Says team will get there.It resulted in an underwhelming offensive game for Deandre Ayton, but it shouldn't concern the Lakers momentarily. Barring Austin Reaves, the perimeter players had an off night as LA shot a combined 6-for-35 from 3. It gave Phoenix the liberty to shrink the paint scoring opportunities, meaning fewer chances for Ayton to finish his rolls.On the few chances that Ayton had, he fumbled the ball, resulting in four turnovers for the big man. Nevertheless, it was all about the gravity of the players around him. Once Luka Doncic and LeBron James return, it should help open the paint more with offensive talents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura out on the perimeter.Deandre Ayton does need to work on his chemistry with Austin Reaves to run lineups without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and that should resolve, too, once LA gets enough practices in leading up to the season.