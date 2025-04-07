“Complained his way to a DPOY” - Fans in disbelief as Draymond Green’s stock to win prestigious honor skyrockets in 29 days

In a shocking turn of events, Draymond Green finds himself front and center in an awards race as the regular season comes to a close. Following a massive swing in recent weeks, fans flooded social media to sound off against the former All-Star and champion.
For the majority of this season, Victory Wembanyama was viewed as the runaway favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. However, things completely changed when the former No. 1 pick was ruled out for the year after the All-Star break. Among those who have entered the conversation since this news emerged is Green.
Over the past month, Draymond Green has drastically seen his DPOY odds shift. The Golden State Warriors forward was once a longshot, but now finds himself as the betting favorite with just a handful of games to go. In light of this development, countless fans have spoken out about their displeasure with Green potentially winning the award.
Fans find it outrageous that Green's odds shifted in such a dramatic fashion just because he spoke out about his case to win DPOY.
"did a player begging for an award on tv actually work?" One fan said.
"I mean this is actually ridiculous," another fan said.
"This is a joke. Media run in his own podcast for an award," said one fan.
Aside from Green, other players at the forefront of the DPOY race include Dyson Daniels and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.
Draymond Green feels this season is his last chance to win Defensive Player of the Year
Over the past decade, Draymond Green has solidified himself as one of the top defensive talents of his generation. However, he only has one Defensive Player of the Year award (2017) to show for it. Looking at the future of the league and his own career timeline, the veteran forward feels this could be his last chance to take home the hardware.
During an appearance on NBA Today last week, Green discussed the DPOY race with ESPN's Malika Andrews. She posed the question of this being his last best chance to win DPOY, to which the Warriors star agreed. Moving forward, he views guys like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as clear favorites for years to come.
While fans might not agree with it, Draymond Green still firmly believes he has a real case to be named DPOY this season.
"I think this is one of the last best chance I'll have," Green said. "I think I've put together a good case. I got another six or seven games to continue to make that case but whatever happens, I think I should win it. But I do wish luck to all the guys that are in the running."
In the midst of the Warriors surge following the trade deadline, Green has played high-level defense on a nightly basis. Only time will tell if he'll be able to complete this massive swing and secure DPOY for a second time.
