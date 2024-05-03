"Con man" - Tyrese Haliburton claps back at Pat Beverley by quoting Damian Lillard after Pacers thrash Bucks 

The compelling playoff battle between Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Beverley ended on Thursday. Indiana’s 120-98 whipping of the Bucks in Game 6 sent Milwaukee to a long offseason. After the game, the two point guards still couldn’t stop throwing shots at each other.

In his locker room interview after the game, Beverley was asked what he had seen in the series trying to guard Haliburton. “Mr. 94 Feet” cut off the reporter by saying “nothing” and pointed out his opponent’s “19%” clip from deep in Game 6. The former LA Lakers guard also added that Haliburton got 10 assists only because Indiana’s star saw action for 41 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Tyrese Haliburton to respond on X/Twitter once a clip of the interview went viral online:

“Con man. Flip from above the rim”

Haliburton clapped back at Beverley by quoting Damian Lillard, the former Portland Trail Blazer superstar and now a teammate of Beverley with the Bucks. Before “Dame Time” and “Pat Bev” joined forces in Milwaukee, they feuded when both were still out in the West.

In 2023, when Patrick Beverley’s LA Lakers and Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had a showdown, the two got into it multiple times during the game. In the former Laker guard’s post-game interview, he had a testy back-and-forth with a reporter.

He didn’t like that he wasn’t credited for his opponent’s rough-shooting night. Lillard’s response was the line Tyrese Haliburton used once more to troll Beverley.

Tyrese Haliburton claims Pat Beverley admitted to Pacers’ spanking of Bucks

When it looked like the outcome was inevitable, Beverley walked over to the Indiana Pacers bench and had a few words with Haliburton. A reporter who saw the exchange later asked the All-Star guard about the context of the conversation and if it was worth recalling.

Haliburton shook his head and then responded:

“He said, ‘Good series. Belt to a**.'”

Pat Beverley and Tyrese Haliburton will likely go at it every time they meet on the court. It remains to be seen if “Mr. 94 Feet” will still be with the Milwaukee Bucks next season. He could play elsewhere as he is now an unrestricted free agent.

Neither player will soon forget what was said after Thursday’s showdown and after the Pacers sent home the Bucks on vacation. Basketball fans undoubtedly can’t wait to see the next chapter of their back-and-forth tussle both on and off the court.