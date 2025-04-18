Concerning video shows Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stretchered into ambulance after sudden medical emergency

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a medical incident while dining at a restaurant on Tuesday night.

The news, which comes on the heels of Popovich having a mild stroke in November and missing the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, was originally broken by TMZ.

Along with the news, the outlet shared a video filmed by a patron where Popovich can be seen being placed in an ambulance via a stretcher. From the sounds of things, Gregg Popovich fainted, leading to the restaurant calling 911.

As the TMZ report also indicates, by the time Popovich was being loaded up in the back of the ambulance, he was already awake and alert.

Fortunately, despite the ordeal, according to both TMZ and Shams Charania, the famed coach is now back at home resting and is considered stable.

Since suffering a mild stroke in November, Gregg Popovich has been absent from the sidelines, with fans worried that perhaps it's time for the all-time great to walk away from coaching.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, back in late February Popovich addressed the Spurs, giving them an update on his recovery while informing the players that he wouldn't be returning to coaching this season.

San Antonio Spurs players reportedly left feeling "encouraged" by Gregg Popovich's future with the team after February meeting

While there's been no word on whether or not Gregg Popovich will be back on the sidelines for the 2025-26 season, the sentiment around San Antonio has reportedly been optimistic.

After taking several months to recover following what has been described as a mild stroke, Popovich visited with the team in late February to address the team for the first time since his health scare.

According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Popovich showed glimpses of his usual self while addressing the team, with longtime NBA vet Harrison Barnes saying that the legendary coach used quote, "plenty" of curse words.

Additionally, another player, who has remained nameless, reportedly told Wright that Pop summoned the power to deliver a short but passionate monologue.

Of course, while the team had been fighting for a spot in the playoffs at the time Popovich addressed the team, after All-Star break, Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and De'Aaron Fox wound up undergoing surgery, with San Antonio missing the playoffs.

When the 2025-26 season tips off, only time will tell whether Popovich is back on the sidelines.

