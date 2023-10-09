"Congrats on 1 year baby": Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi issues heartfelt message to him as him on podcast anniversary

Last season, Patrick Beverley became one of the many NBA players to start his own podcast. As he gets ready for his 12th season in the league, his girlfriend congratulated him for an impressive milestone in his off-the-court venture.

In a partnership with Barstool Sports, Patrick Beverley launched "The Pat Bev Podcast." Alongside his co-host Rone, the two discuss everything going on in and around the NBA. As of now, the duo have put out 52 episodes.

Just this week, Beverley and Rone passed the one year mark from when they launched the show. Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi posted a photo on her Instagram story with a heartfelt caption to shout him out for this impressive accomplishment.

"It was so amazing to see all the @PatBevPod pods everywhere in the world we traveled even before you guys hit a 1 year milestone!!! So bummed I just recorded very few :) Congrats on 1 year baby."

Patrick Beverley and Bolourchi met during his time in California playing for the LA Clippers and LA Lakers.

Patrick Beverley gearing up for first season with new team

Along with continuing to grow his podcast, Patrick Beverley is also ramping up for his first season with his new team. This offseason, he signed a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the past few years, the 76ers have sought out veterans who can be a vocal leader on an off the floor. Alongside P.J. Tucker, Beverley is someone who is never scared to say what's on his mind.

Beverley made his debut with the 76ers over the weekend in the team's first preseason game. He played 14 minutes and finished with 12 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Heading into this season, the 76ers are going to heavily rely on their veterans to keep the team on the right track. The James Harden saga is still going on, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight.

With something like this hanging over their head, the 76ers can easily become distracted. Even though they've been in a similar situation with Ben Simmons, it doesn't mean the situation won't be any easier. Because of this, they'll need vocal leaders like Beverley to keep the focus on winning basketball games.

Along with helping the 76ers in their pursuit of a championship this season, Beverley will also be weighing in on all things happening in the league. With one year of podcasting under his belt, the veteran guard now has an established platform he can build off of.