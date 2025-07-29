  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • "Congrats you two" - Lexie Hull, Myles Turner & other stars erupt with joy over Tyrese Haliburton's proposal shocker to GF Jade Jones

"Congrats you two" - Lexie Hull, Myles Turner & other stars erupt with joy over Tyrese Haliburton's proposal shocker to GF Jade Jones

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 29, 2025 00:42 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton proposes to Jade Jones (Image Source: INSTAGRAM)
Tyrese Haliburton proposes to Jade Jones (Image Source: INSTAGRAM)

Tyrese Haliburton may not have won an NBA ring in the Finals, but he did give a ring to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. On Monday, the Indiana Pacers star guard posted a photo on Instagram of his proposal to Jones.

Ad

Haliburton had the words "Will You Marry Me?" inside the Hilton Coliseum, the home court of Iowa State, where they began their relationship.

Jones said yes to the wedding proposal, stamping another milestone in their relationship. The two-time All-Star also had rose petals on the floor, adding a romantic touch to their intimate moment.

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍" Haliburton posted on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Following the post, their friends and loved ones congratulated them on the social media platform.

"Congrats Y’all!" Haliburton's former Pacers teammate Myles Turner commented.
Former Pacers center Myles Turner sent his best wishes to the couple.
Former Pacers center Myles Turner sent his best wishes to the couple.
"YAYAYAY!!!! Congrats you two 🤍🍾🥂" Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever congratulated the couple.
Ad

NBA stars Devin Vassell and Jaxson Hayes also left comments, as did Hali's former Pacers teammate Jalen Smith.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield were happy for the couple.
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield were happy for the couple.
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell congratulated the couple.
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell congratulated the couple.
LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was happy for the pair.
LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was happy for the pair.
Tyrese Haliburton&#039;s Pacers teammate, Jalen Smith, was excited to see the two get engaged.
Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers teammate, Jalen Smith, was excited to see the two get engaged.

Even Jones had her fun in the comments section. She teased about her future nickname as she's about to get married to the Indiana Pacers star.

Ad
"Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" Jones commented.
Jones teased her soon-to-be nickname.
Jones teased her soon-to-be nickname.

Jones referenced Tyrese Haliburton's nickname, which was popularized in the song "WTHELLY" by rapper Rob49 and gained traction during the 2025 playoffs.

Ad

The couple started dating in 2019 when they were both students at Iowa State. Both were athletic in college. Haliburton spent two years on the men's basketball team before he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020. Jones, meanwhile, was part of the cheerleading team.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones recently celebrated their sixth anniversary

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones celebrated their sixth anniversary together in April. Jones posted a series of photos on Instagram to commemorate their long relationship.

Ad
"6 whole years of loving you 🩷 Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you"

Tyrese Haliburton and his now fiancée didn't get to have a grand celebration since it was the time leading up to the NBA playoffs. The star guard would then lead the Pacers to a promising postseason run all the way to the Finals.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications