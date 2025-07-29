"Congrats you two" - Lexie Hull, Myles Turner & other stars erupt with joy over Tyrese Haliburton's proposal shocker to GF Jade Jones

Tyrese Haliburton may not have won an NBA ring in the Finals, but he did give a ring to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. On Monday, the Indiana Pacers star guard posted a photo on Instagram of his proposal to Jones.Haliburton had the words &quot;Will You Marry Me?&quot; inside the Hilton Coliseum, the home court of Iowa State, where they began their relationship.Jones said yes to the wedding proposal, stamping another milestone in their relationship. The two-time All-Star also had rose petals on the floor, adding a romantic touch to their intimate moment.&quot;The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍&quot; Haliburton posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the post, their friends and loved ones congratulated them on the social media platform.&quot;Congrats Y’all!&quot; Haliburton's former Pacers teammate Myles Turner commented.Former Pacers center Myles Turner sent his best wishes to the couple.&quot;YAYAYAY!!!! Congrats you two 🤍🍾🥂&quot; Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever congratulated the couple.NBA stars Devin Vassell and Jaxson Hayes also left comments, as did Hali's former Pacers teammate Jalen Smith.Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield were happy for the couple.San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell congratulated the couple.LA Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was happy for the pair.Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers teammate, Jalen Smith, was excited to see the two get engaged.Even Jones had her fun in the comments section. She teased about her future nickname as she's about to get married to the Indiana Pacers star.&quot;Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭&quot; Jones commented.Jones teased her soon-to-be nickname.Jones referenced Tyrese Haliburton's nickname, which was popularized in the song &quot;WTHELLY&quot; by rapper Rob49 and gained traction during the 2025 playoffs.The couple started dating in 2019 when they were both students at Iowa State. Both were athletic in college. Haliburton spent two years on the men's basketball team before he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020. Jones, meanwhile, was part of the cheerleading team.Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones recently celebrated their sixth anniversaryTyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones celebrated their sixth anniversary together in April. Jones posted a series of photos on Instagram to commemorate their long relationship.&quot;6 whole years of loving you 🩷 Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever &amp; ever!! I love you&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyrese Haliburton and his now fiancée didn't get to have a grand celebration since it was the time leading up to the NBA playoffs. The star guard would then lead the Pacers to a promising postseason run all the way to the Finals.