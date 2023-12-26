"Congratulations on your daughter bro": Devin Booker with a wholesome line to Luka Doncic

In the lead-up to their highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic set aside past animosities and focused on mutual respect.

Doncic, who was mic'd up for the marque matchup, had a wholesome interaction with Booker, where Devin said:

"Congratulations on your daughter bro"

Despite previous on-court clashes, both players have been vocal about their admiration for each other's skills and the healthy competition on the court.

Booker, in particular, has been open about the mutual respect he and Doncic have developed. In a recent interview, he said that their respect for each other has been consistent since Doncic entered the league.

This acknowledgment highlights the maturity and professionalism of both players, setting a positive example for their fans and the broader basketball community.

The rivalry between Booker and Doncic has been the subject of much attention, with their on-court battles and occasional confrontations fueling speculation about their relationship. However, both players have clarified that they can separate on-court intensity from off-court respect.

Doncic, when asked about the potential for more animosity, downplayed the idea, emphasizing that it's simply competitive basketball and expressed his genuine admiration for Booker's game.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic shine in 2023-24 NBA season

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic are two exciting young players in the NBA. Both have had impressive seasons, but their team performances have differed.

Booker has been the standout player for the Phoenix Suns this season. He has been averaging 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game and has been the driving force behind the Suns' success.

Despite missing some games due to injury, Booker has led the Suns to a 14-14 record. His scoring ability and leadership have been crucial to the Suns' success this season.

Doncic, on the other hand, has been putting up incredible numbers for the Dallas Mavericks, but the team still needs consistency. Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game and has been one of the most dominant players in the league.

The Mavericks have a record of 17-12; Doncic has been doing everything he can to keep the Mavericks in the playoff race.