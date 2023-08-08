Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 8 | WNBA

The Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm WNBA matchup is slated to take place this coming Tuesday, August 8 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET.

After losing to the Minnesota Lynx, the Connecticut Sun won their second encounter after coming off a win against the Indiana Fever by a 16-point margin.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm suffered a loss against the Dallas Wings by 11 points but bounced back after their most recent matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, winning 97-91.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the sportsbooks, the Connecticut Sun comes into the game as favorites, despite it taking place on the Storm's home court.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Players to watch

Jewell Lloyd was the best player for the Seattle Storm during their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury by scoring 32 points, four rebounds, four assists and three triples.

Ezi Magbegor also had an impressive performance, dropping 19 points, seven boards and four assists. Both Lloyd and Mabegor should help carry the Storm but they will likely need more in order to beat the Connecticut Sun.

Seattle's Gabby Williams and Sami Whitcomb must step up in order to keep the game in striking position.

For the Connecticut Sun, Tiffany Hayes was the team's best player against the Indiana Fever recently, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

But the strength of the Sun is that they are a deep roster and can have as many as eight players to score in double figures. Dewanna Bonner should be the team's secondary scorer while center Alyssa Thomas will be protecting the paint.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Odds, spread and moneyline

Moneyline: Sun (-360), Storm (+280)

Spread: Sun (-7.5), Storm (+7.5)

Total: 159.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Prediction

The Seattle Storm will have a difficult time matching up with the Connecticut Sun. With more options and skilled players, the Sun is the best pick as they should win this game against the Storm.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)