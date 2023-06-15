Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week. According to reports, McGregor, who was at the game in Miami promoting his Tidl Sport recovery spray, assaulted the woman in a bathroom.

In letters obtained by TMZ, a woman alleged that the NBA and Miami Heat security forcibly separated her from her friend before then forcing her into a bathroom. There, she alleges that McGregor and his security guard were waiting.

In a written letter, she alleged:

"Security refused to let (the woman) exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom."

The woman's lawyer claimed McGregor emerged from inside of a handicap stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her."

After telling the former UFC champ she had to use the bathroom, he then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex with him before pinning her against the wall. She also alleged that he attempted to sodomize her before she was able to break free and escape.

McGregor has denied the allegations.

