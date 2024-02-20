"Consider this a warning, Cuban": Nikola Jokic courting Luka Doncic after 'All-Star bromance' has NBA Twitter fearing scary link-up  

Nikola Jokic has broken the silence on potentially teaming up with Luka Doncic. The European superstar duo seems to have the best 'bromance' in the NBA, which was well documented during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Some fans even doubled down on their opinion that the two will link up someday.

After the All-Star Game concluded Sunday, one of the Serbian reporters didn't hesitate to ask Jokic about a possible link-up with his good friend and MVP rival. Jokic, responding in his local language, revealed he has no intentions to leave Denver.

That is not surprising, considering he's coming off his first championship run and is in the perfect scenario to win multiple rings with the core Denver has.

However, Nikola Jokic didn't rule out the option of Luka Doncic wanting to join him in the Mile High City.

If a deal was to ever come to fruition, that seems to be the likely outcome, based on the Mavericks' prospects of winning the NBA champions looking bleak.

Here's what Nikola Jokic said about teaming up with Luka Doncic in the future:

Editors note: The following transcription is translated from Serbian to English by Nuggets' beat writer Miroslav Cuk:

"I don't know. It's possible. I don't want to leave Denver. I like it there and it's a great organization, but if Luka gets pi**ed off in Dallas he can come."

NBA Twitter was already fearing the potential of a team led by the European maestros.

"Consider this a warning, @mcuban," one fan tweeted.

As enticing as it looks, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic pairing up in their primes seems nearly impossible

At some point, every NBA fan has dreamed of seeing their two favorite players team up. However, not all of these scenarios have always worked out, especially when the players are at their peaks. The business side of things is structured in a way to avoid the forming of superteams like these.

The last time two top-five and MVP-caliber players could team up was when Kevin Durant joined forces with Steph Curry at Golden State. However, the deal only came through because it made sense logistically due to Curry's severely underpaid contract.

That paved the way for the Warriors to keep their core and the role players needed to make a championship run during Durant's tenure. The Warriors also had a better spending power than most of the NBA for potentially retaining Durant in 2019.

However, as good as the Nuggets or the Mavericks are, they may not be enticed to spend as much, especially with the new CBA rules handicapping teams from adding depth next to their supermax players.

Whether it's the Nuggets or Mavericks, either team is unlikely to move Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic in their primes or trade their entire rosters to acquire another supermax star and go entirely top-heavy.